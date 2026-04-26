Liverpool are bracing themselves for a potential summer battle to keep Alisson Becker, with TEAMtalk understanding the Brazilian is increasingly open to a move to Juventus, while the potential for a swap proposal remains.

The Reds have already taken up the option to extend Alisson’s contract until 2027, securing his long-term future on paper. However, that has not deterred Juventus, who have made the 33-year-old their top target to become their new No.1.

Sources indicate that the Serie A giants have already held discussions with Alisson’s representatives and have presented a contract offer to the Liverpool stalwart believed to be for two years with the option of a third, with rumours of an agreement already being in place premature.

We understand that Alisson is ‘intrigued’ by the prospect of a move to Turin, with the appeal of playing in Italy and taking on a new challenge weighing on his mind.

Juventus are actively seeking an upgrade in goal, despite having Italy internationals Michele Di Gregorio and Mattia Perin in their ranks. Head coach Luciano Spalletti is keen to bring in a more established presence, and Alisson has quickly emerged as the standout candidate.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has also been considered, but Alisson remains their priority.

There is also a potential subplot involving Di Gregorio.

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Potential Liverpool swap deal could be revived

Liverpool have previously tracked the Italian, and should their interest be revived, he could be factored into negotiations between the two clubs.

Alisson’s future has attracted attention before. A proposed move to Saudi Arabia failed to materialise last summer, while there was also significant interest from Turkey.

Liverpool, for their part, have been planning for the long term with the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili. However, as we revealed in March, there are internal concerns about whether the Georgian has fully developed as expected, complicating any decision to move on from their current No.1.

That leaves Liverpool facing a major call.

Allowing Alisson to leave would require full confidence in their succession plan, while keeping him could mean matching Juventus’ offer with a fresh contract extension to secure his commitment.

Head coach Arne Slot recently played down speculation when asked about the situation, insisting: “I am only focused on the short-term future, which is getting him back into goal as soon as possible… We don’t react to rumours in this room. We only react when facts need to be told and that is not the situation at the moment.”

Juventus, however, are keen to accelerate talks and avoid a prolonged saga, placing pressure on both the player and Liverpool to reach a decision in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, it’s also been reported that Liverpool are unhappy with the Bianconeri’s latest approach for veteran star Alisson.