Liverpool rocked as Bayern make Reds ace No 1 target thanks to Real Madrid agreement; decision he’ll make revealed

Bayern are lining up Andy Robertson to replace Alphonso Davies who's bound for Real Madrid

Bayern Munich aim to offset Alphonso Davies’ anticipated exit to Real Madrid by moving for Liverpool ace Andy Robertson, and TEAMtalk has received early indication of what the Scot will choose to do.

The Athletic broke news on Monday of Alphonso Davies reaching an agreement with Real Madrid. The Bayern and Canada left-back, 23, has given the green light to joining Los Blancos either this summer or the next.

At what stage his switch takes place is now up to Bayern. The German giant retain faint hope of convincing Davies to sign a contract extension, though the writing is on the wall given Davies has said yes to Real Madrid.

As such, it appears only a matter of time before Bayern admit defeat and enter into discussions with Real Madrid.

A cut-price transfer – given Davies will only have a year left on his deal – is a distinct possibility this summer. The alternative is Real Madrid wait 12 months before landing Davies as a free agent in 2025.

In any case, what is clear is Davies’ future does not lay in Munich and Bayern will have to sign a new starting left-back sooner rather than later.

On that front, the Daily Mail bring news of Bayern fixing their gaze on Liverpool ace, Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international has proven to be one of the best value signings in Premier League history following his bargain £8m switch from Hull City in 2017.

Despite turning 30 next month, Robertson remains as integral to Liverpool as ever, though Bayern reportedly sense an opportunity.

Bayern hope Jurgen Klopp’s impending exit will also embolden a handful of Liverpool’s top tier stars – such as Robertson – to consider a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Bayern believe Robertson’s energy and attacking prowess make him the best like-for-like replacement for Davies. They’re fully aware prising him out of Anfield will be difficult, though seem intent on trying nonetheless.

EXCLUSIVE – Robertson intentions revealed

The Scot’s current deal on Merseyside runs until the summer of 2026, meaning he’ll still have two years on his deal come the summer.

As such, the topic of a contract extension with the Reds is one that will be broached in the near future.

To that end, TEAMtalk has been told Robertson would love nothing more than to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

The Scot adores the club and would gladly pen an extension – despite Klopp’s impending exit – if given the option.

Bayern therefore face an extremely difficult task in signing Robertson as their replacement for Davies. It would appear their only hope rests with Liverpool deciding to part ways with Robertson, rather than Robertson deciding to leave Liverpool.

But given the left-back is a guaranteed starter and continues to operate at an exceedingly high level, there’s zero indication of Liverpool wanting to sever ties any time soon.

