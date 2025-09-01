Liverpool face an anxious wait to discover whether they’ll sign Marc Guehi after a change of plan put the deal in major doubt.

Liverpool have agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace that will see the Eagles retain a 10 percent sell-on clause if the transfer goes through.

Guehi was granted permission to undergo a medical with Liverpool officials in London on Monday afternoon. That authority was given after Palace lined up Brighton centre-back, Igor, to serve as a like-for-like replacement.

However, minutes after Guehi passed his Liverpool medical, Igor has thrown a spanner in the works by aborting his proposed move to Palace. Igor is now pushing to join West Ham instead.

That news was broken by journalist Charlie Parker-Turner and has since been backed up my multiple other reporters including Fabrizio Romano.

“With Crystal Palace working on defensive signings and minutes therefore not guaranteed, Igor has decided against joining Oliver Glasner’s side,” wrote Parker-Turner.

“Instead, he is now in talks to join West Ham on a season-long loan. Deadline day drama.”

Romano quickly echoed those claims, stating on X: “Igor to Crystal Palace has collapsed as @CParkerTurner says.

“News arrived as soon as Guehi completed his medical in London as Liverpool player. #LFC now waiting for outcome on Crystal Palace side.”

This has implications on Guehi, as they were informed that a replacement was key for the England international to complete #LFC move. Big twist, Palace now looking for alternative and Liverpool waiting. @TEAMtalk. https://t.co/cH6XyRfMON — Fraser Fletcher (@FrazFletcher) September 1, 2025

As mentioned, Liverpool are now waiting to discover whether Palace will allow Guehi to complete his move to Anfield or whether they’ll pull the plug.

Much will depend on whether Palace can quickly line up an alternative to Igor. They are signing 19-year-old French centre-back, Jaydee Canvot, from Toulouse, though Palace and Oliver Glasner in particular wanted two new signings before Guehi departed.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Glaser was wholly against Palace selling Guehi anyway.

It was chairman Steve Parish that overruled his manager and gave Guehi approval to undergo a medical with Liverpool.

And if Palace now inform Liverpool they’re keeping Guehi, Glasner may get his wish when all is said and done.

READ MORE: Harvey Elliott transfer confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as late ‘agreement’ for exit struck with Aston Villa

READ MORE: Sky Sports confirm Liverpool deal has collapsed – it won’t happen ‘no matter what’

READ MORE: Liverpool AGREE British record Alexander Isak transfer as Newcastle cave and medical is booked in