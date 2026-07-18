Mohamed Salah is yet to pick his next club

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed a huge update on Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah after it was reported that he has an ‘agreement’ to join Besiktas.

Earlier this year, Salah and Liverpool confirmed that he would be leaving this summer on a free transfer after a difficult 2025/26 campaign for all involved at Anfield.

After being their star performer in their Premier League-winning campaign in 2024/25, Salah penned a new two-year contract, but his form dropped off a cliff last season so an exit is the right move for all parties.

Earlier this week, we confirmed that Salah is not short of interest from clubs across the globe, with Saudi Pro League, MLS and Turkish teams among the contenders to sign him.

We also revealed that the Saudi Pro League remains in pole position to sign Salah, while the MLS is also a serious option for the veteran forward.

So it was surprising that French outlet Foot Mercato and journalist Santi Aouna reported on Friday evening that Turkish giants Besiktas and Salah have come to an ‘agreement’ over a move to the Süper Lig.

Aouna said on X: “Verbal agreement reached with Mohamed Salah to join Besiktas on a free transfer. Salary worth around €10m per year + €2m bonuses.

“One-year contract with an option for an additional year.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fabrizio Romano and Mohamed Salah’s agent provide clarity on transfer situation

Despite this, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abass Issa, responded to this story on X, hinting that it is not true.

He said on X: “I personally do not know where Mohamed will play next season. What does that tell you?”

Earlier in the day, he said: “We still do not know where Mohamed will play next season but we may know very soon.

“It is not our style to have discussions with clubs that Mohamed wouldn’t want to play for, just for the sake of noise.”

Besiktas have also released a statement to play down speculation of Salah joining them, but Romano has confirmed that they have made an “offer” to sign him.

Romano claims that Besiktas have responded to media speculation becuase “Salah’s deal hasn’t been completed yet”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Why did Beşiktaş deny the rumors with an official statement? Because Salah’s deal hasn’t been completed yet.

“Before an agreement is finalized, clubs must exercise caution—completely understandable. Beşiktaş is indeed pursuing Salah’s transfer, and they did make an offer.

“However, we must await an official agreement before confirmation. We’re waiting for the next steps.

“Salah has also received offers from MLS and Saudi clubs, so Beşiktaş is maintaining discretion until reaching a comprehensive agreement.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.