Romano reveals two Salah transfer options as Liverpool exit ‘massively’ impacts Reds’ plans

Fabrizio Romano insists that Mohamed Salah has two options in the summer transfer window after his imminent departure from Liverpool was announced on Tuesday.

Liverpool announced on Tuesday evening that Salah would be leaving Anfield in the summer transfer window with the Egyptian looking to announce his exit at the earliest opportunity.

The Reds wrote in a statement: ‘Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season.

‘The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

‘Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them.’

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, took to social media on Tuesday to tell supporters that no-one knows where the Liverpool forward will be playing next season.

Abbas wrote on X: “We do not know where Mohamed will play next season.

“This also means that no one else knows.”

Although that is true, we revealed on Tuesday that talks are at an advanced stage between Salah and Saudi officials about a move to the Middle East.

Talks have also been positive between Salah and Liverpool as the two parties work towards allowing the Egpytian to leave on a free transfer, with the forward willing to waive the final year of his substantial contract.

Romano: ‘This is about ending it the right way’

And now Romano has brought more details on Salah’s upcoming exit from Anfield in the summer with four reasons given for the 33-year-old leaving now.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Salah has made up his mind to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

“Technically, it’s about football – tactical evolution, style changes, relationships – but emotionally, this is about ending it the right way. He didn’t want to walk away mid-season, or during the winter chaos. Now, he can say goodbye properly to the fans.

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“And yes, Salah wrote a beautiful farewell letter to the club, his teammates, and supporters – in true ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ spirit. Emotional, classy, and full of gratitude. Because what he did at Liverpool will stay forever: nine trophies, countless records, unforgettable moments.”

On his potential next move, Romano added: “We know Salah has always had options. Before his last renewal, Premier League clubs made calls. Paris Saint-Germain looked at him too, but talks never became serious.

“And then of course there’s Saudi Arabia. They’ve wanted Salah for a long time. You’ll remember summer 2024, when Saudi clubs tried until the very final hours of the window to sign him – Jurgen Klopp was still there and Liverpool said absolutely no.

“That ambition hasn’t changed. The Saudi Pro League still sees Mo Salah as the marquee name, both for his legacy and for what he represents internationally. They want him not only for football but also marketing – to be one of the faces of their project ahead of future tournaments, including the World Cup in Saudi.

“It’s now up to Salah: whether he wants that move, or to continue in Europe for one more challenge. At the moment, his decision is only to leave Liverpool – the rest will develop soon.”

Liverpool spent over £400m in the summer transfer window and Salah’s exit will be costly as they look to replace one of the club’s all-time greats.

Romano explained: “Of course, this massively affects Liverpool’s plans – they will go for wingers in the summer.

“With Salah now leaving, that’s 100% confirmed. It could be one, could be two – depending on Champions League qualification and potential finances after heavy investment last summer.

“Expect them to be active, smart, and opportunistic in the market. The scouting department already has targets lined up, and more on those names will come very soon.”

More Liverpool news: Reds eye Salah replacement, Slot next out the door

Liverpool already have their eye on Michael Olise and retain the hope that they can lure him away from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot is being tipped to follow Salah out the door at Anfield with former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock claiming he could be gone before the end of the season if the Reds crash out the Champions League and FA Cup.

And Warnock wasn’t the only pundit to be talking about Slot being sacked with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney revealing the main reason that the Dutchman will lose his job in the summer.