Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the possibility of a third winger signing at Liverpool as they close in on a deal to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Reds finally agreed a deal to sign France winger Barcola from PSG with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirming that the transfer is now in the final stages.

Liverpool have already signed Victor Munoz from Osasuna as they look to replace Mohamed Salah, who left at the end of the season and has now joined Trabzonspor.

Barcola has been the Merseysiders’ main target for the left wing with their interest dating back to last summer when Liverpool were tracking his availability.

And now Italian transfer insider Romano has revealed that all parties were “happy” with the deal for Barcola and what is next for Liverpool in the transfer market.

Romano said on his latest YouTube video: “The big bomba has arrived over the morning but we were expecting if you were following the channel you will know that my video released at 2.30am last night was a clear message, just wait for the ‘here we go’ for Bradley Barcola – and here you have it!

“Bradley Barcola to Liverpool is ‘here we go’, deal agreed in principle between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, and now waiting for the documents to be prepared, exchanged and checked by the lawyers.

“And then Bradley Barcola will have authorisation to travel for medical tests and contract signing at Liverpool. Not a surprise at all if you are following the channel.

READ MORE: Sources explain secrets behind Liverpool’s £120m Barcola agreement, with shirt No, contract length, likely debut revealed

“In some moments, there were many reports from England, from France, saying Barcola is not leaving PSG, Barcola is not for sale, Barcola €170m. I was always trying to come here and tell you ‘don’t forget about Barcola and Liverpool, remember it is not going to be €170m’.

“Liverpool wanted Barcola in summer 2025 and now they’ve got him. For £100m as a guaranteed fee, so this money is guaranteed for Paris Saint-Germain and then there are a few add-ons included in the deal. Sources at Paris Saint-Germain say ‘we are happy because we are going to get €140m with add-ons included’.

“Liverpool are very happy because they get one of the best wingers in the world, Barcola is happy because he wanted to go to Liverpool, so everyone happy, story over, Bradley Barcola to Liverpool is a here we go.”

As reported on Tuesday, TEAMtalk‘s transfer insider Graeme Bailey revealed that Liverpool have no intention of allowing Netherlands international Cody Gakpo to leave this summer despite interest from Tottenham and Manchester City.

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Liverpool have been bidding for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and made an enquiry for Crystal Palace’s Ismaila Sarr, and Romano insists that the Reds will only sign a new winger if they open the door to Gakpo’s exit.

Romano added: “What happens now with Liverpool’s second winger after the bids for Minteh, Ismaila Sarr and all the rest? It really depends on what happens with Cody Gakpo.

“If Gakpo goes to Tottenham or Manchester City, both of them in constant contact to understand the situation. Gakpo has an agreement with Tottenham and the agents are also talking to Man City. So, if Gakpo goes, Liverpool will add one more winger, otherwise they can stay with the current squad. So, let’s see what’s going to happen with the Dutch winger.”