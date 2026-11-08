Barcelona media reveal Ronald Araujo stance on permanent Liverpool deal and make final decision claim

Ronald Araujo, who is on loan at Liverpool from Barcelona

Barcelona-owned defender Ronald Araujo will wait until the end of the season to decide whether or not he will sign a permanent contract with Liverpool, as TEAMtalk reveals Andoni Iraola’s side’s stance on getting a deal done in January.

Araujo joined Liverpool on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool have the option to make the Uruguay international defender’s loan deal permanent for £47million next summer.

Araujo has done well for Iraola’s side so far this season, playing at right-back as well as a centre-back.

The 27-year-old has publicly said that he is happy playing for Liverpool.

Araujo said in mid-October: “I’m very happy here at Liverpool because since I arrived I’ve been welcomed in a fantastic way.

“I am very grateful to them. I want to give back to them by giving everything in training and every match.”

According to Sport, Araujo is happy at Liverpool, but the Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has claimed that the defender will not make a final decision on the future until the end of the season.

Sport has also claimed that Liverpool themselves do not plan to make a final call on whether or not they will keep Araujo for the long term until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The report has stated: ‘At Anfield, they are very happy with the Uruguayan, but it is a significant financial undertaking, so they don’t intend to make a final decision until the end of the season, despite reports that they would like to finalise the deal now.

‘If it were today, that would be the feeling, but there’s still a long season ahead and no one wants to rush into anything.

‘Let’s not forget that Van Dijk and Joe Gomez could leave this year, leaving the centre-back position, a crucial one in England, very vulnerable.’

Sport further added: ‘Araujo also wants to wait until the end of the season.

‘He knows Barcelona is closely monitoring him and that he still has a long contract with Barça, until 2032, four more years.

‘For now, there’s a sense of calm regarding Araujo; nothing is decided yet.’

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Liverpool planning early Ronald Araujo deal – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool are aiming to strike an early deal with Barcelona for Araujo.

Bailey revealed on October 30 that Liverpool aim to sign the defender for less than £47m in the January transfer window.

Sources have told us that Liverpool and Barcelona have held initial talks over a permanent deal for Araujo.

Bailey reported: “Barcelona have been exploring the market for defensive reinforcements and view a permanent sale of Araujo as an important part of creating the financial flexibility needed to complete their business.

“Liverpool, meanwhile, are satisfied with what the defender has brought to the side and see considerable value in securing his services beyond the initial loan.

“However, any move to accelerate the agreement will involve negotiations over the fee.

“We understand the Reds would look to negotiate the figure if a permanent transfer is completed in January rather than at the originally agreed point.

“There is some room for discussion, but Barcelona’s need to raise funds means that flexibility is likely to be limited.

“A significant January discount is therefore unlikely. Liverpool believe a fee in the region of £40million to £45million would represent a good deal for a player of Araujo’s quality and experience, and that is the sort of valuation they would be looking to secure.”

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