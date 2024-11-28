Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is reportedly the Saudi Pro League’s ‘dream’ signing next summer.

The 32-year-old grabbed the footballing headlines following Liverpool‘s 3-2 win at Southampton by claiming the Premier League leaders had not offered him a new contract.

Salah is well into the last year of his deal at Anfield and due to the alleged lack of an offer from Arne Slot’s team, the Egypt international admitted he is “more out than in” at the club.

Amid this uncertainty, the former Chelsea man has been linked with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Saudi Arabia, and more, but one such place has made him their number one target.

According to the Daily Mail, the Saudi league have made Salah their top target and would offer him a salary similar to the £177m-a-year one Cristiano Ronaldo commands at Al-Nassr. In fact, his salary could even eclipse the 39-year-old’s.

The prospect of Salah, one of the most famous and popular figures in the Arab world, returning to the Middle East is something that excites the league’s hierarchy a great deal.

Even with these astronomical wages, it is believes that it would make ‘financial sense’ to bring the ex-Roma player to Saudi.

The latest on Salah’s future

TEAMtalk previously reported the expectation was that Salah would see out his contract and leave as a free agent next summer, after eight hugely successful years at Liverpool.

However, his latest outburst about not receiving a new proposal from the Merseyside outfit may have changed things.

At the weekend, he said: “Well we’re almost in December, I haven’t received any offers to stay at the club yet. So I’m probably more out than in.

“Well you know I’ve been in the club for many years and [there’s] no club like this, but in the end it’s not in my hands. So as I said before it’s nearly December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans, the fans love me, but in the end it’s not in my hands and not in the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Now, our sources understand that talks between him and his representatives are underway and will be moving in the next couple of weeks.

Another Salah suitor?

According to a report, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick would love to recruit the prolific winger next summer.

The Blaugrana are said to be weighing up a move for the experienced Egyptian but wages may be an issue, especially due to their ongoing financial troubles.

Liverpool are reported to have expressed an interest in signing long-term Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong in 2025.

This is because the Netherlands international may have to be sold for a cut-price fee, partly because his contract expires in just over 18 months.

Fresh reports have claimed that Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who is also in the last year of his Reds deal, will sign a new contract soon.