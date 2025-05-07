Liverpool sanction cheap Nunez sale to help bring £100m striker to Anfield

Liverpool are prepared to sell Darwin Nunez to one specific club for just £35m, so long as the favour is returned with a £100m-plus striker moving the other way, according to a report.

Liverpool will call time on Nunez’s Anfield career this summer, with the Uruguayan just as inconsistent now as he was when signed from Benfica. Nunez cost a club-record £85m (add-ons included) to buy and few would argue he’s justified the outlay.

After a season working almost entirely with the squad Jurgen Klopp left (Federico Chiesa aside), Arne Slot will be blessed with a series of impactful new signings this summer.

Additions are wanted at right-back, centre-back, left-back and striker. A central midfielder to provide competition for Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister is also on the agenda, though not the priority it was one year ago.

The new striker is expected to take the place of Nunez in the squad and relegate Diogo Jota to a bench role. Luis Diaz – who has often deputised up top this season – will revert to competing with Cody Gakpo for starts on the left wing.

Numerous trusted sources including Fabrizio Romano have all confirmed Nunez is in line to leave Liverpool, with a switch to Saudi Arabia on the cards.

However, a fresh update from AnfieldWatch claims Nunez could remain in Europe by joining Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool are even willing to accept a cut-price fee for Nunez, so long as it gives them the upper hand in negotiations to bring Julian Alvarez the other way.

Darwin Nunez out, Julian Alvarez in?

AnfieldWatch reported on Liverpool’s interest in Alvarez back in March, claiming the Reds are ready to break their transfer record by meeting Atleti’s £100m-plus asking price this summer.

They also claimed Liverpool have admired the Argentina international dating back to his days at Manchester City and even held talks with Pep Guardiola’s side before he was ultimately sold to Atleti.

Alvarez cost Atleti a package totalling £81.8m and he’s justified that lofty price tag so far with 27 goals and counting in his debut season.

Liverpool’s interest in the 25-year-old remains strong and per the new report, Atleti boss, Diego Simeone, is equally infatuated with Nunez.

As such, Liverpool are reportedly prepared to sell Nunez to Atletico Madrid for just £35m to help bring the ‘perfect fit’ Alvarez in the opposite direction.

The report summarised the situation when stating: ‘AnfieldWatch now understands that the former Benfica man (Nunez) could be sold for as little as £35million this summer. Atletico Madrid, however, are the only team with access to Darwin at this discounted rate.

‘As revealed in March, Diego Simeone is a huge fan of the 35-cap international. And Liverpool are huge fans of Julian Alvarez.

‘The former Manchester City forward is viewed as someone who could be the perfect fit for Arne Slot.

‘He’s a facilitator and a goalscorer. The work rate is there. He’s a grafter and he can play a variety of roles across the forward line.

‘With a full season in England now under his belt, Slot appreciates the need for a centre-forward who is comfortable receiving in tight spaces. A young Roberto Firmino would be the perfect solution. Alvarez is viewed as someone who fits that mould.

‘His experience in England is also a factor in all of this. He’d be able to hit the ground running.

‘Liverpool are prepared to be flexible with Darwin if it gives them favourable terms to bring Alvarez back to the Premier League. As shown with Joao Felix and Conor Gallagher last summer, the La Liga club are open to clever bookkeeping.

‘Alvarez is happy in the Spanish capital but if there’s any club that could tempt him to leave after just 12 months, it is Liverpool. The club are confident of that but have contingency plans in place for it if i doesn’t pan out.

The Reds have three trump cards in Alexis Mac Allister, Gonzalo Siegrist and Fernando Troiani. The Argentine striker has a good relationship with the latter two, both South American scouts for Liverpool, while he’s good friends with his international teammate.

‘It is believed that the 25-year-old also feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League, having always been second fiddle to Erling Haaland at Manchester City. The Reds are open to making him their main man in attack. Spearheading the forward line for the Merseyside giants is believed to appeal to Alvarez.

‘If Darwin turns down the riches of Saudi in favour of a move to Atletico, Liverpool could leverage this to land them the No9 they feel is perfect for the Slot project.’

