Liverpool’s hierarchy are being encouraged by club scouts to push through a January deal for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande, with the Reds actively looking into a potential deal, sources can confirm.

Diomande has exploded onto the Bundesliga scene this season following his summer move from Spanish minnows Leganes.

Eyebrows were raised in Germany when Leipzig paid his €20million release clause, but now everyone in Europe is admiring Red Bull for picking up a player who is now emerging as one of the most wanted young prospects in the world.

Diomande arrived not expecting to see too much action this season, as Leipzig had already signed Belgian star Johan Bakayoko from PSV Eindhoven, whilst they already had Antonio Nusa.

However, Diomande has emerged as Leipzig’s stand-out performer. Four goals and two assists from nine starts have followed for the 19-year-old – who has also been called up by Ivory Coast.

We can confirm that almost every major club in Europe is on his trail, aside from Liverpool.

Their Premier League rivals Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have all watched him closely, whilst Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have all been alerted to his progress since he arrived in Germany.

However, we can reveal that Liverpool are the most prominent and we can confirm their scouting department are pushing the club’s hierarchy to get a deal in place.

One high-ranking Premier League scout told me that Diomande’s rise could be likened to that of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Diomande was not even playing pro football this time last year as he was still attached to an academy in Florida, before being picked up by Leganes – who he only joined in January.

Leipzig sources aware of Diomande interest

An RB Leipzig source has also exclusively revealed to us that they are fully aware of the interest that is emerging in Diomande.

The source said: “In terms of talent level, Red Bull has not experienced an interest like this since Erling Haaland. The ceiling for this kid is that high.

“However, it has to be pointed out there is no for sale sign attached to him – Leipzig do not want to let him leave.”

Diomande, who can play on either flank, arrived in a deal that saw Leipzig pay his release clause worth €20m and his current contract is understood to include another one worth €100m (£87m / $116m) and any team wanting him, would likely have to get to that level to land him.

Liverpool, for their part, are looking at adding attacking options heading into 2026 and they also have one eye on Mohamed Salah’s future, as sources understand he is likely to head to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Antoine Semenyo is a player they appreciate and are keeping close tabs on his situation heading into January, whilst the likes of Rodrygo, Said El Mala and Jean-Matteo Bahoya are amongst the options also on their radar.

Long-term Liverpool also remain huge admirers of Michael Olise, Raphinha and Anthony Gordon.

