Liverpool have reportedly sent scouts to watch Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Speculation has mounted that Liverpool are looking for a new left-back as club hero Andrew Robertson, 30, is starting to show signs of slowing down.

While much of the attention has focused on right-sided full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, amid ongoing links with a 2025 move to Real Madrid, the Reds have now been linked with Canada international Davies.

The 24-year-old is into the last year of his Bayern contract and is yet to sign a new deal. Moreover, in January, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a prospective suitor.

Although Madrid and Manchester United have been credited with interest in Davies more frequently, Football Insider claims Liverpool are in the race to sign him and have sent scouts to see him this season.

The report adds that despite it being likely there will be a hefty signing-on fee for Davies, on top of his high wage demands, the Reds are allegedly not put off by those hurdles.

This comes hot on the heels of conflicting reports that Davies was inching closer to a contract extension, that his agent was ‘angry’ about those negotiations, and that Madrid have an agreement to sign the Canadian.

What next for Davies?

Last week, TEAMtalk revealed that United checked in with Davies to see if he was interested in the club as head coach Ruben Amorim is a big admirer of him.

Then, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claimed negotiations between Bayern and Davies were ongoing and positive and a new, long-term deal was being fleshed out.

Shortly after that, Bild’s Christian Falk claimed the full-back’s agent, Nedal Huoseh, was ‘angry’ about the way talks were being conducted by the German giants.

He stated Huoseh had cancelled a planned trip to Munich, with talks held via a video call instead. The reported absence of the club’s director of sport, Max Eberl, from the meeting is said to have irked Huoseh, who has since planned January meetings with United and Madrid to listen to their offers.

Finally, after reports in Spain claimed Davies and Los Blancos had reached an agreement he would join them in January, Huoseh told journalist Philipp Kessler: “This is not true, though the player has many options, we have not agreed terms with any club. Bayern could also be an option. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect.”

An intriguing six months or so lie ahead for these teams and Davies.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Serie A ace targeted; Reds trio contract updates

TEAMtalk revealed that Arne Slot’s team are monitoring the performances of Bologna star Sam Beukema – years after the Dutchman tried to sign the defender when he was in charge at Feyenoord.

The 26-year-old centre-back, however, is also on the radar of Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, and more.

Liverpool have reportedly sent contract offers to key trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Alexander-Arnold – all of whom are in the last year of their current deals.

While those proposals are on the table, reports suggest an agreement is ‘not close’ with this vital Anfield triumvirate.

Finally, the Merseyside outfit reportedly hold an interest in Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz, but he could cost up to €80m (£66.3m, $84.6m) to sign.

