Liverpool are considering sacking Arne Slot and replacing him with Xabi Alonso

A second source has confirmed Xabi Alonso’s stance on a ‘return’ to management, while we have provided an update on Arne Slot’s Liverpool future.

Alonso has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the start of this year. He had a disastrous reign at the Spanish giants, but his reputation largely remains intact after doing a brilliant job at Bayer Leverkusen.

This is largely because the manager’s job at Real Madrid is known to be incredibly difficult, with Alonso’s exit coming after he appeared to lose the dressing room.

And Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid looks to have put Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, on alert as they consider making a change in the dugout.

Current Liverpool boss Slot is under huge pressure due to his side’s shambolic decline since winning their 20th Premier League title, while he has been quickly losing fan support.

And in a further blow to Slot, talkSPORT confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Alonso has ‘indicated that he is looking to get back into work’ and is ‘gearing up to return’ ahead of next season.

The same report notes that he would be the ‘obvious choice’ to replace Slot if Liverpool ultimately decides to move past the Dutchman.

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Slot sack ‘review’ and three-club race for Alonso revealed

This information aligns with our information on Tuesday morning. We revealed that Alonso is ready to make a spectacular return to management, while Slot’s position is under ‘review’ and FSG will not hesitate to make a change if they feel it is necessary.

We also understand that a return to Liverpool is a genuine possibility for Alonso, and there is a clear sense of mutual interest between the two parties.

However, there are yet to be direct talks between Alonso and Liverpool, while he is on Manchester City’s radar and Chelsea have long admired the Spaniard.

Club legend Steven Gerrard has also been linked with a return to Liverpool, albeit only as an interim option, and he recently shed light on his stance on returning to management.

On the Stick to Football podcast, Gerrard said: “I’m not throwing my CV around. I’m not itching. I’m not desperate for any opportunity.

“The phone’s gone a few times recently and the time isn’t the right time family wise or just hasn’t been the right thing. If something comes that’s right, I’ll be open to a conversation for sure.

“Most of the calls that I’ve had since I came out of my last job would be around championship level.”

Latest Liverpool news: Nunez return looms as Gerrard selects perfect signing

We have also revealed that former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is targeting a return to the Premier League, and he could end up at Chelsea.

Elsewhere, work at Liverpool will be underway to land a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, and Steven Gerrard has picked out the perfect candidate.

And the Reds are looking to beat Newcastle United in the race to sign a £39m talent.