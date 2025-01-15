Liverpool ‘set to beat’ Man Utd to £50m signing, as Richard Hughes finally delivers

Liverpool are ‘set to beat’ Manchester United to the signing of a £50m-rated defender, with a report detailing when the move will happen, the role Richard Hughes has played, and who United will now target instead.

Liverpool and Man Utd are both in the market for a young and hungry option at left-back/left wing-back. Liverpool’s search stems from an acceptance Andy Robertson is a player on the decline. The once-reliable Scot has struggled to cope at times this year and his attacking threat – one assist all season – has vanished.

Man Utd, meanwhile, aim to give Ruben Amorim a perfect fit for the left wing-back role in his 3-4-3 formation.

Both the Reds and Red Devils have cast their net far and wide, though the two clubs have converged on the same player – Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

And according to a fresh update from the i paper, the 21-year-old is destined to snub Man Utd and join Liverpool.

The report’s headline claimed Liverpool are ‘set to beat’ Man Utd to the signing of the ‘next Andy Robertson.’

It was then claimed Kerkez is ‘nearing a move’ to Anfield, though the proposed switch won’t actually take place until the summer.

Despite signing Kerkez’s long-term successor in Julio Soler earlier this month, Bournemouth are refusing to sanction a mid-season sale.

As such, Liverpool must wait six months before landing Kerkez in what the report claims will be a deal in the region of £50m.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd have held talks with Kerkez’s camp, though it’s declared the player ‘favours a move to Anfield.’

Explaining why, Liverpool’s much-maligned sporting director, Richard Hughes, was given the bulk of the credit.

Hughes is a lightning rod for criticism at Liverpool at present amid his failure to land No 1 transfer target, Martin Zubimendi, last summer.

It’s also on Hughes’ watch that Liverpool have allowed three of their greatest ever players in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to enter the last six months of their contracts.

However, the i paper claimed Hughes – who was responsible for bringing Kerkez to Bournemouth when previously with the Cherries – will sign the player for the second time.

The report added: ‘A link-up with Liverpool director of football Richard Hughes, the man who brought Kerkez to England during his time on the south coast, is understood to play a major part in the Hungary international’s thinking.’

While it’s important to note Liverpool do not have agreements with Bournemouth or Kerkez in place just yet, the outlet are adamant Kerkez IS heading to Anfield next summer and agreements on both fronts are all but a formality.

Man Utd’s alternative to Milos Kerkez

Kerkez recently changed representation when signing with Fali Ramadani’s Lian Sports agency. TEAMtalk understands that move was made with a view to Kerkez securing a move out of Bournemouth in 2025.

Assuming the Hungary international does move to Liverpool and taking into account Man Utd are now aware of his intentions, the i paper stated United will go full steam ahead for Nuno Mendes.

The Portuguese, 22, plays for PSG, though talks over a contract extension have broken down.

As such, PSG are now open to offloading the defender who only has 18 months remaining on his deal.

Ruben Amorim previously managed Mendes at Sporting CP and knows the player well.

Man Utd do intend to sign a left wing-back this month, though must sell well before they can buy a player of Mendes’ calibre and value. Caught Offside recently claimed PSG value Mendes at €65m/£54.5m.

Failure to offload the likes of Marcus Rashford or Casemiro – or even Tottenham and Napoli-linked Alejandro Garnacho – in permanent sales could result in United delaying their wing-back plans until the summer.

Latest Liverpool news – Zubimendi hijack, Salah agreement

In other news, Sky Germany state Liverpool aren’t out of the running to sign Zubimendi just yet.

The Daily Mail claimed Arsenal have ‘virtually completed’ the signing of Zubimendi who’ll arrive at the Emirates in the summer.

But per Plettenberg, Liverpool along with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are minded to hijack the move.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk has been informed by transfer insider, Rudy Galetti, that claims Mohamed Salah has agreed a transfer to Al-Ittihad are incorrect.

No such agreement is in place and Salah has no intention of moving to the Saudi Pro League this summer – even if he doesn’t sign a new deal with Liverpool.

It’s our understanding that Salah is motivated to win the Ballon d’Or and wishes to remain in a top European league if he leaves Liverpool.

Ligue 1 giant PSG are the club best placed to sign Salah, though the Egyptian’s priority is signing a new deal at Anfield.