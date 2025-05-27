Liverpool have reportedly set the price at which they will sell Ibrahima Konate as Real Madrid’s stance on making him a part of Xabi Alonso’s squad is revealed, with the Anfield star also speaking out on his future.

Madrid have already dealt two blows to Liverpool ahead of the summer transfer window officially opening on June 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving Liverpool and has a deal in place to move to Los Blancos as a free agent. Madrid also beat the Premier League champions to the signing of centre-back Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Despite the signing of Huijsen, Madrid are still keen on a new centre-back.

While Arsenal ace William Saliba is Madrid’s ‘dream target’, the Spanish and European giants are exploring a deal to sign Konate from Liverpool.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2026, and the Merseyside club are trying to convince him to put pen to paper on fresh terms.

According to Defensa Central, Madrid have told their new manager Alonso that signing Konate this summer would not be possible.

The Spanish powerhouse believe that they will be able to bring the 26-year-old France international centre-back to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent next summer.

The report has claimed that this is the message that the Madrid hierarchy has given to Alonso about Konate: ‘It is impossible now because they are asking for €70million (£59m, $80m) and he has one year left on his contract’.

What Ibrahima Konate has said about his Liverpool future

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since 2021 when he joined from RB Leipzig for £36million.

The defender has established himself as one of the best players in the Liverpool team, and his partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Reds’ defence was a big reason why Slot could lead the Merseyside club to the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Konate spoke about his future over the weekend and revealed that talks over a new deal with Liverpool are ongoing.

The Liverpool Echo quotes the defender as saying on Sunday: “You know, I just want to say one thing: Everything you saw on social media is completely fake. I didn’t even ask for something from the club. They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it.

“The rest (speculation) that I want to wait until the end…I want this, all of it is completely fake. And even the big journalists said in November I am very close to signing the deal. I was like: ‘Ah, they have more information than me!?’

“Because it was not true at that moment and that is why I was a little bit mad because it was not true at this moment. I knew at one moment people would think I didn’t want to sign the contract but I was never close to signing it. We will see what will happen.

“First thing, I am very happy because we have won the Premier League trophy and we lifted it today. We have to enjoy it, have a rest and hopefully next season will be better than this.

“I didn’t expect the [contract] question this way! (laughs) But you are smart, you’re smart. To be fair, to win a trophy, even when I won my first trophy with Liverpool, the FA Cup, was just amazing.

“And today, to win the Premier League, I know I have a lot of objectives with this club: to become a leader, to win everything. I am very happy here to be fair, you know.

“But I know where you want to go with this question and this is another conversation with the club and my agent, we will see what will happen in the next few weeks or I don’t know when but we will see, let me say that.

“Progressing? Not really but my agent met the club last week but I don’t know what will happen. I cannot say what my agent said to me but yeah, we will see what will happen.

“Yes, for sure this is an exciting moment for this club because Virgil and Mo are two legends of this club, two leaders of this club and very important players for the squad, the club, the city.

“For sure, everyone was very happy when they signed, the fans, the club. And we need these kinds of players to sign to bring us trophies, you know?

“But the two people who were most happy I think were Virg and Mo. I think they both wanted to stay here. OK, they talked with their agents but they really wanted to stay and that I know. But for sure, we will see now.”

