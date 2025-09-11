Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, who is on Liverpool and Real Madrid's radar

Liverpool have reacted after learning that Real Madrid are interested in signing Marc Guehi, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals whether the Crystal Palace defender is still interested in a move to Anfield after his failed transfer in the summer.

Guehi was on the verge of joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window, but the move collapsed in the final hours on deadline day. Crystal Palace could not convince Igor Julio to move to Selhurst Park as a potential replacement for Guehi, who had even undergone a medical with Liverpool after the two Premier League clubs had agreed on a £35million (€40.3m, $47.4m) transfer fee.

Liverpool, though, remain keen on deal for Guehi, although multiple sources, including The Times’ Paul Joyce and The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, have reported that the defending Premier League champions plan to wait until next summer to snap up the defender on a free transfer.

Guehi’s status as a free agent at the end of the season has opened the doors for major European clubs to contemplate moves of their own.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have taken a shine to Guehi, viewing the 25-year-old centre-back with extensive experience in the Premier League as a bargain signing.

According to CaughtOffSide, though, Liverpool ‘remain confident’ of winning the race for Guehi, despite increasing interest in the defender.

The report has claimed that sources close to Liverpool have dismissed Real Madrid’s interest in Guehi, describing the speculation as ‘noise’.

Real Madrid signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer and are on the hunt for more centre-backs in the upcoming transfer windows.

Ibrahima Konate is Madrid’s long-term target, with the Spanish and European giants keen on securing the services of the Liverpool centre-back on a free transfer next summer.

William Saliba is Real Madrid’s ‘dream target’, but the defender is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2027, with the Gunners keen on tying him down to a longer deal.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Marc Guehi’s preference between Real Madrid and Barcelona revealed

Marc Guehi wants to join Liverpool – sources

Real Madrid’s reported interest in Guehi is relatively new and came to the fore only after a deadline-day deal with Liverpool collapsed.

Los Blancos tend to identify their targets months and sometimes years in advance, so one has to take the Guehi claims with a pinch of salt.

However, it would be remiss to suggest that Guehi’s progress at Crystal Palace, his status as a top England international and his consistently impressive performances in the Premier League would not have caught Madrid’s attention.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Guehi still views Liverpool as his dream destination and wants to move to Anfield next summer.

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that the defender will not sign a new contract with Palace and does not plan on leaving last season’s FA Cup winners in January either.

Latest Liverpool news: Ibrahima Konate plans, Man Utd competition

Trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed Liverpool’s plans for a new deal for Ibrahima Konate, with Real Madrid lurking to take him to the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer next summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are competing with Manchester United for one of the best teenage defenders in Europe.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Liverpool came close to signing a Juventus defender last summer.

POLL: Who has been Liverpool’s best signing from a different Premier League club in the past 10 years?