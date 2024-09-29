Liverpool star Alisson has reportedly emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, not long after the Reds secured the long-term signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.

Alisson has become a Liverpool legend after playing 269 times for the club, winning the Premier League, Champions League, and a host of domestic cups.

However, question marks have been raised over his future following links to the Saudi Pro League, Barcelona, and the £29 million (€34.7m, $38.7m) capture of Georgia keeper Mamardashvili – who will head to Anfield next season.

Now, according to The Sun, Vincent Kompany’s Bayern are watching developments on the Brazilian, as they have ‘concerns’ over first-choice stopper Manuel Neuer; due to the 38-year-old’s injury issues in recent years.

The former Burnley boss is said to be a ‘big fan’ of Alisson, meaning the Bavarians could launch an ambitious move for the 31-year-old next summer. However, it is likely to cost a ‘fortune’ to secure his services.

Strength in depth

Alisson has proven to be a world-class keeper for Liverpool since joining from Roma in 2018 for £67m (€80.2m , $89.5m) and with Mamardashvili set to bolster their ranks as well, the Reds have an embarrassment of riches in that area of the field.

Republic of Ireland international Caoimhin Kelleher has also proven to be a quality stand-in option for Alisson over the years, but the 25-year-old admitted he wants to leave the Merseyside outfit to become a first-choice pick elsewhere.

He said earlier in September: “I’ve made it clear in the last few years that I want to go and be a No. 1 and play week in, week out. The club’s made that decision to get another goalkeeper, and from the outside looking in, it looks like they’ve made a decision to go in a different direction.

“My ambition is clear that I think I’m good enough, and I want to go out and prove it.”

If Alisson were to leave, Kelleher, perhaps, could be persuaded to stay – if he was first choice between the sticks under manager Arne Slot. But unless an offer comes in for Alisson that is too good to turn down, it seems he will stay at Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

What to do with all these keepers is something of a transfer dilemma.

Liverpool face competition for £75m ace

After Newcastle United repeatedly tried and failed to land Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi this summer, Manchester United have now reportedly entered the race to sign him.

Liverpool is understood to be the England international’s preferred destination over Newcastle, with the Reds waiting to see if Virgil van Dijk will extend his stay at Anfield.

If the 33-year-old, whose contract runs until next summer, doesn’t sign a new deal, Slot’s team may move for the 24-year-old Guehi – who was valued at £75m (€89.7m , $100m) by Palace during the most recent transfer window.

United and Liverpool are reportedly also keeping tabs on Velez Sarsfield winger Thiago Fernandez, who has been dubbed the ‘new Angel Di Maria’.

The 20-year-old has caught the attention of multiple sides, including Tottenham and Chelsea, after scoring five goals and bagging eight assists this season.

Finally, Liverpool are said to be monitoring Seville star Juanlu Sanchez, but the versatile Spaniard would cost around £21m (€25m, $28m).