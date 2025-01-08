Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been linked with potential moves away from Anfield but TEAMtalk sources suggest it would be a major shock for him to leave this month, although there is some interest in him.

The Uruguayan international has played less under new manager Arne Slot, starting only seven times in the Premier League so far this season.

When Nunez has played he’s got only four goals across all competitions so far, but his value to the team remains appreciated.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Italian giants AC Milan showed interest in Nunez last summer and they remain admirers of his.

However, Milan were put off by Liverpool’s price tag of over £50million for Nunez and are still unwilling to go that high for him, hence why a mid-season exit is unlikely and why he has a limited pool of suitors. It’s also why Milan have turned to Marcus Rashford, knowing a loan may prove more economical, especially if Manchester United contribute to his wages.

Chelsea have been linked with Nunez in the past but TEAMtalk understands that the Liverpool forward doesn’t fit the profile of player they are looking for and he isn’t on their radar at this stage.

Nunez was valued highly by Jurgen Klopp but he doesn’t fit into Slot’s style the same, so it’s possible Nunez could leave Liverpool in 2025, although it’s all quiet on that front for now and is unlikely to happen this month.

Newcastle have previously shown interest in Nunez

Liverpool are not actively looking to bring in a new striker this summer. Slot is happy with his squad and believes it’s good enough to fight for trophies this season as it is.

Slot favours Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz as his main attackers alongside Mo Salah at the moment, whereas Klopp valued Nunez for his hold-up play and defensive work, which was also the case under Klopp.

On Nunez’s lack of goals, Slot said in December: “For me he has an impact. If you only look at goals, he hasn’t scored as many as he wants to score or we want a number nine to score.

“But he does have impact in his work rate and that’s not just to prevent the other team from making a chance, but also for us when we lose the ball to be aggressive and we can get the ball back and create chances…

“…Maybe because the fans support him so much, he wants it almost too much, to score that goal for the fans and for himself.”

At some point, Nunez will have to decide whether he feels he is getting enough game time at Liverpool. The club are not looking to sell him imminently, despite reports suggesting he could leave for £50million this month.

We can confirm that Newcastle have shown interest in the 25-year-old previously, but that was during Dan Ashworth’s time as sporting director of the Magpies.

It’s possible that Newcastle could look at Nunez again should he become available but at this stage Liverpool want to keep him and it would take an significant fee to sign him this winter.

