Liverpool are keeping tabs on Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but TEAMtalk understands he is not the priority for Arne Slot as he looks to bring in a new winger, with the Reds’ four top targets revealed.

The Georgian international is undoubtedly one of the best wide players in Europe on his day and a number of clubs are interested in securing his services.

A recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato suggested that Napoli could lose Kvaratskhelia amid the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

It’s stated that a ‘significant gap’ exists between the club’s offer and the player’s salary demands. Kvaratskhelia’s current contract expires in 2027.

Sources have since revealed to TEAMtalk that Kvaratskhelia is still expected to pen a new deal with Napoli, after new manager Antonio Conte convinced him to stay at the club.

Currently, his priority is to extend with Napoli, but only if it is on his terms. Napoli are offering Kvaratskhelia €5m to €6m per season, while the wingers agents are demanding at least €8m They also want a release clause included in any new deal.

All parties believe an agreement will be reached, despite Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona keeping a close eye on his situation.

Liverpool have other priorities – sources

Liverpool are scouring the market for winger options and while Kvaratskhelia is admired by the Reds, he is not at the top of their shortlist, per TEAMtalk sources.

We understand that Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane are all preferred by Liverpool as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Mo Salah.

Salah, 32, is expected to leave Liverpool on a free transfer next summer, when his current contract expires. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League are set to send him formal contract offers in January, which will give him the chance to become one of the world’s highest-paid players.

Like Salah, Sane is out of contract at the end of the season so he could be available on a free transfer if he doesn’t pen a new deal.

Kubo and Adeyemi, on the other hand, are likely to be significantly cheaper than Kvaratskhelia, too. We understand Napoli value the 23-year-old at over €100m (£84m / $107.8m).

Kvaratskhelia’s agents want his release clause set at less than €100m, but in any case, Napoli would demand a large part of that payment up front, which makes things difficult for his suitors.

TEAMtalk sources say that PSG, whose priority for next summer is to strengthen their squad by signing wingers, remain interested in Kvaratskhelia. So too do Barcelona, who have been monitoring the Napoli star for several months.

Liverpool transfer latest: Real Madrid’s Trent ‘offer’ / Marc Guehi eyed

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly at risk of losing right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is out of contract next summer and is a confirmed transfer target for Real Madrid. He will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with interested overseas suitors from January 1 – just 70 days from now.

The LaLiga giants have been in contract with Alexander-Arnold’s agents for months and according to a recent report, are willing to offer him a contract of £14m to £15m per year at the Bernabeu and on a contract until the summer of 2030. That would be worth around £288,000 a week, or £75m over the duration of a five-year deal.

Liverpool remain confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign a new contract at Anfield and the player isn’t actively pushing for an exit, contrary to some reports.

But as January nears, the speculation surrounding the full-back’s future will only increase as Real Madrid look to poach him on a free transfer.

The Reds are looking to make additions of their own and are keen to sign a new centre-back as a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who is also out of contract next summer.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time. He came close to signing for Newcastle over the summer, but they ultimately didn’t match the Eagles’ £75m price tag.

Guehi is ready to leave Selhurst Park in pursuit of a new challenge. He has reportedly ‘told friends’ that he wants to join an elite Premier League side, putting Liverpool in ‘pole position’ in the race for his signature.

TIMELINE: Kvaratskhelia’s meteoric rise at Napoli

September 2017 – After coming through the academy at Dinamo Tbilisi, Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut at the age of 16 and registered an assist in a 1-1 draw with FC Kolkheti 1913.

November 2017 – He scored his first goal in senior football to give his side a 1-0 win over Shukura Kobuleti.

March 2018 – Following a contract dispute with Dinamo Tbilisi, he joined FC Rustavi on a free transfer.

February 2019 – The winger joined Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow on a short-term loan deal.

May 2019 – He won the first trophy of his career after coming off the bench in the Russian Cup final win over Ural Yekaterinburg.

June 2019 – Kvaratskhelia made his senior debut for Georgia, starting in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar.

July 2019 – After his loan spell at Lokomotiv Moscow, he returned to Russia and signed a permanent deal with Rubin Kazan.

May 2021 – Kvaratskhelia picked up the Russian Premier League Young Player of the Season award for the second consecutive year.

March 2022 – His Rubin Kazan contract was terminated due to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and he returned to Georgia to play for Dinamo Batumi.

July 2022 – Having registered eight goals and two assists in 11 appearances for Dinamo Batumi, Kvaratskhelia completed a €10million move to Napoli.

September 2022 – He marked his Champions League debut with an assist in a 4-1 win over Liverpool.

May 2023 – The Georgia international finished his debut season in Italy with the Serie A title after registering 12 goals and 13 assists in 34 league appearances.

He also won the Serie A MVP award, the Serie A Goal of the Season award and the Champions League Young Player of the Season award.

June 2024 – The 23-year-old scored his first goal at a major international tournament to help Georgia secure a 2-0 win over Portugal at Euro 2024.

