Liverpool star approves exit and talks progress in dream outcome for Man Utd

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is ‘open’ to joining Al-Hilal and talks regarding personal terms are progressing, and why that’s brilliant news for Manchester United has been revealed.

After three eventful yet wildly frustrating seasons, Liverpool are ready to call time on Darwin Nunez’s Anfield career. The Uruguayan remains Liverpool’s record signing for the time being and few would argue he’s come remotely close to justifying his £85m (add-ons included) price tag.

Nunez’s game has not developed since arriving from Benfica. His struggles with the offside trap, wasteful finishing and lack of interplay remain constant sources of frustration.

Nunez’s minutes in the Premier League plummeted in Arne Slot’s first season in charge. He racked up 1,118 minutes of action compared to 2,045 last season and 1,698 the year before.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly insisted Nunez will leave Liverpool this summer, with Saudi Arabia emerging as his likeliest destination.

Now, journalist Santi Aouna has revealed SPL side Al-Hilal have established talks with Nunez and his representatives. And thankfully for those of an Al-Hilal persuasion, Nunez is ‘open’ to joining.

“Darwin Nunez is open to join Al-Hilal,” declared Aouna. “First contact established in the recent hours with his entourage. Still waiting to an official offer.”

Nunez being willing to join Al-Hilal will be welcome news in Riyadh, especially considering the growing number of high profile stars who’ve rejected the club of late.

Al-Hilal are the side who attempted to sign Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes and more recently Victor Osimhen. All three attempts failed, with Al-Hilal turning their attention to two alternatives.

That’s where Man Utd enter the equation, with key United transfer target, Viktor Gyokeres, the other striker Al-Hilal are exploring a move for…

Man Utd will hope Darwin Nunez deal goes through

After missing out on Liam Delap to Chelsea, Man Utd have re-focused their sights on Gyokeres who can be signed for roughly €70m this summer.

And crucially for Man Utd, the free-scoring Swede is open to joining the Red Devils even without Champions League football.

United have duly got the ball rolling, with Sky Sports revealing on Monday that an initial approach to sign Gyokeres has been made by United through intermediaries.

Down in north London, Gyokeres is one of two strikers Arsenal are ramping up deals for, with the other Benjamin Sesko. However, the Gunners only intend to sign one of the pair and it’s Sesko who they’ve chosen.

Should Arsenal get a deal for Sesko over the line, a major obstacle in United’s path to Gyokeres will be removed.

Al-Hilal must also be contended with and if it comes down to money, Man Utd will lose.

But as mentioned, Al-Hilal have now established contact with Nunez and with Liverpool open to selling, a deal will remove another rival from United’s race for Gyokeres.

