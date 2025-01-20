Liverpool star declares he’s staying after conversations with Slot – ‘Liverpool is my club’

Liverpool star Harvey Elliott will disappoint two interested clubs – one from within the Premier League – after declaring he’ll stay and fight for his place at Anfield, while the attacker has also detailed talks with Arne Slot about his role in the team and which areas he must improve.

Elliott, 21, never fails to make a positive impact when taking to the field for Liverpool. Unfortunately for the attacker, those opportunities have been few and far between since Arne Slot took charge.

A broken foot robbed Elliott of more than two months of the season. But since returning, Elliott’s only two starts have come in the domestic cups.

Mo Salah is unmoveable on the right wing, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones have shared responsibility in the No 10 role.

As such, Elliott has been marginalised and per Sky Sports, Brighton and Borussia Dortmund believed a deal could be made to prise Elliott out of Anfield.

Taking to X earlier in January, Sky journalist, Lyall Thomas, wrote: “Brighton and Borussia Dortmund among the clubs keeping tabs on Harvey Elliott, with his lack of minutes under Arne Slot alerting Premier League and Bundesliga clubs to monitor his future over next two transfer windows.”

But according to Elliott himself, he has zero intention of leaving Liverpool and he’s hellbent on forcing his way to the front of Slot’s plans.

“Liverpool is my club, Liverpool is my team,” said Elliott in quotes carried by The Athletic. “I want to fight for my place, fight for my position in the team.

“I am going to do what it takes and help the team out when it’s possible. It’s down to me to put in the effort, the hard work, the desire, to achieve that. I am not going to give up. I am going to keep fighting and who knows what might happen.”

Harvey Elliott details Arne Slot discussions and where he must improve

Elliott made the most of his limited minutes on Saturday when having a hand in both of Liverpool’s late goals against Brentford.

Elliott played a superbly-weighted through ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold who grabbed the assist for Darwin Nunez’s first goal.

He was again at the heart of Liverpool’s move for Nunez’s second strike, this time picking the Uruguayan out who rifled home from close range.

Those are the types of game-changing moments Elliott is capable of producing, though he’s well aware he must earn Slot’s trust before more regular opportunities will come.

Elliott went on to reveal he’s spoken directly to Slot about what he needs to do to receive more responsibility and minutes.

“It’s just friendly conversations: ‘Is there anything I need to show you to get more game time? Is there anything I need to work on specifically?’ We have had those conversations,” confirmed Elliott.

“It’s not just me, it’s other lads as well who maybe haven’t played as much as they want probably doing the same thing. I need to keep my head down and wait for my opportunity.

“I was out with an injury at the start of the season. I don’t expect to come in and play straight away. I want to help my team out as much as I can. Help the club out. Do everything I can.”

When asked where Elliott believes he must improve, he responded: “Physically. If you look at the team now and the sprint distances we are doing, the constant ratting around… I feel like I can improve it a little bit more.

“We have players in the team who are unbelievable at it. In terms of Darwin, Curtis (Jones), people like that, constantly pressing, constantly running around.

“It is something that I can do but I need to get into a rhythm of doing it and making it effective. Not just doing it for the sake of doing it.

“I was brought on to hopefully win the game and I am happy to have played a part.”

Latest Liverpool news – Kelleher to join Prem rival?

In other news, former Liverpool midfielder, Danny Murphy, has tipped either Newcastle or Chelsea to sign Caoimhin Kelleher.

Murphy told OLBG: “I think next season at Liverpool we will have Alisson starting and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the bench with Caoimhin Kelleher leaving.

“My understanding is that Kelleher will leave and there won’t be short of takers, he is an outstanding goalkeeper and deserves the chance to go and be a number one.

“I think he will get a really good move and Alisson will have a season in front of Mamardashvili to help him learn and get settled.

“Where could Kelleher go? Well, I think Chelsea’s an obvious one, although I think Robert Sanchez is improving hugely. I think he gets some unfair criticism for a few mistakes here in the season. I think he’s actually a really good goalkeeper.

“He just gets a bit nervous at times with the ball at his feet. But Chelsea’s an obvious one and I think probably Newcastle, if they’re thinking of evolving as a club and becoming more competitive.

“Nick Pope has been a great keeper over the years but having more injuries at the minute and he’s not the best with his feet. He’ll admit that himself. I think for Kelleher, Newcastle or Chelsea are two wonderful options for him.”