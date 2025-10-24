Liverpool are reportedly set to sell or loan Federico Chiesa and are already considering potential replacements, as Arne Slot prepares to green-light his departure in 2026.

The Italian international has been welcomed to Anfield with open arms by supporters since he joined in the summer of 2024, but has failed to nail down a consistent spot in the team.

Chiesa, 27, hasn’t started a Premier League game this season so far, but has contributed with two goals and an assist in the six appearances he’s made off the bench.

Mo Salah’s recent run of poor form – off the back of which Emile Heskey called for the Egyptian to be dropped – could give Chiesa an opportunity to finally establish himself.

But according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, it’s too late for Chiesa to turn things around at Liverpool, as he is ‘destined’ to leave the club either in January or next summer.

It’s claimed that Chiesa ‘doesn’t fit’ with Slot’s tactical plan, and Liverpool are ‘exploring alternatives’ as they prepare to either loan or sell him.

It is no secret that several clubs in Italy would be interested should Chiesa become available. The report adds that he will prioritise joining a side where he can ‘play a leading role again.’

Chiesa will have ‘opportunities’ in January

Chiesa’s future has been the subject of speculation for some time, but it’s worth nothing that Fichajes is not the most reliable of outlets, and Slot’s recent comments seem to contradict their report.

“Because of the last few games, he [Chiesa] shows that he deserves a little bit more playing time,” Slot said in a press conference last week.

And TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has stated that the winger ‘loves’ being part of Liverpool’s squad, though he ‘knows he must be very careful about how he manages this moment of his career,’ and there will be ‘opportunities’ for him to leave in January.

Liverpool are playing away to Brentford tomorrow night. They will hope to build on their 5-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday and get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Salah was dropped for the clash against Frankfurt but Slot opted to start Hugo Ekitike ahead of Chiesa.

It will be interesting to see if Chiesa does get his first league start against the Bees – a game that could prove crucial for Liverpool’s title charge.

In terms of potential replacements, Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo figures very highly on Liverpool’s shortlist.

Meanwhile, a summer signing could make his debut for Liverpool this weekend due to injuries to two key players.

In other news, Real Madrid star Rodrygo is once again being linked with a big money switch to Anfield.

The Brazilian is reportedly viewed as Mo Salah’s long-term heir.

