Liverpool star’s father drops huge Real Madrid transfer hint as FULL quotes emerge

Alexis Mac Allister's father has responded to links between his son and Real Madrid

The father of Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has spoken on speculation his son could join Real Madrid, and there’s more to the quotes than some are reporting.

Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have combined to form a dream pairing for Arne Slot and Liverpool this season. The all-action midfielders cost just £70m combined to sign, with Liverpool’s decision-makers pulling off yet more masterstrokes in the market.

However, Mac Allister has recently been the subject of suggestions his future could lay at the Bernabeu with Real Madrid.

Liverpool know a thing or two about tussling with Real Madrid both on and off the field and more often than not, it’s the Spanish giants who come out on top.

Multiple reports in Spain have talked up a move to Real Madrid. Playing for one of Spain’s big two (Barcelona being the other) often proves irresistible for South American stars. Of course, Mac Allister is Argentine.

Now, Alexis’ father, former footballer, Carlos Mac Allister, has spoken to winwin.com about the future of his son.

And while some reporters like Fabrizio Romano only posted part of the quotes relating to Real Madrid and the rumours, the full quotes make very encouraging reading for Liverpool indeed.

“There’s nothing to comment,” began Carlos. “Alexis is very happy at Liverpool and hopes to be crowned Premier League champion, then enjoy a break he didn’t get last year.

“It’s important to value and respect the institution he’s playing for, so any comment from us would be unnecessary.”

And perhaps most tellingly, Carlos Mac Allister concluded by declaring: “He has a contract until 2028. He’s happy at the club – let’s hope he stays there.”

