Liverpool star in a ‘negative spiral’ courted by TWO Euro giants as Arne Slot ponders January exit

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is reportedly open to leaving Anfield in January after failing to make an impact since his transfer from Juventus last summer.

The Italian international has suffered with injuries this season and has played just 18 minutes of Premier League football so far, with Mo Salah well ahead of him in the pecking order.

Chiesa, 27, was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Leicester on Thursday and reports suggest that he’s become frustrated by the situation.

According to Foot Mercato, Chiesa is in a ‘negative spiral’ at Liverpool and ‘would like to find minutes’ elsewhere, hence why he’s considering an early exit.

It’s claimed that ‘several Italian clubs have already made enquiries’ about signing Chiesa in January. The report states that is Liverpool are unwilling to sell, Chiesa will be ‘aiming for a loan’ instead.

AC Milan and Napoli are reportedly ‘at the top of the list’ of Chiesa’s suitors. However, for an Italian club to be able to afford a Chiesa loan, Liverpool ‘would have to cover part of his salary.’

Chiesa wants to ‘relaunch his career’ and therefore, a January move back to Italy could be a possibility.

Slot is reluctant to green light Chiesa exit – sources

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this month that Chiesa fears he will only play a marginal role for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool, for their part, still believe that their £12.5million signing will come good and Arne Slot feels he could be an important resource in the coming months.

The Reds are therefore reluctant to sanction a loan or sale of Chiesa this winter, but we can confirm that there is genuine interest in him from his native Italy.

We understand that along with AC Milan and Napoli, Inter Milan have also made enquiries about the former Juventus man.

The Nerazzurri’s manager Simone Inzaghi is keen to bring in reinforcements in the winger position as he looks to lift his second consecutive Serie A title. Inzaghi is a big admirer of Chiesa.

Our sources say that Inter could potentially offload one of Marko Arnautovic or Angel Correa to free up space in their squad for Chiesa, so it’ll be interesting to see how this story develops.

Meanwhile, reports from Spain claim that Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has finally ‘decided’ to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer, in what would be a major blow for Slot.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season and will be able to open pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st.

Madrid have made the England international their top target and have been in contact with his agents for months.

Sources close to Liverpool have strongly refuted the claims and maintain that they are confident that Alexander-Arnold will sign an extension, but uncertainty is growing as we head into the winter window.

In other news, reports claim that Liverpool are considering a January move for Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson and the ‘big’ signing is ‘realistic’ for the Reds.

Robinson, 27, is valued at approximately £50million by Fulham and figures highly on the Reds’ shortlist.

