Federico Chiesa is reportedly considering a move to Real Betis to reignite his career after a difficult season at Liverpool.

There was a great deal of excitement when the Italian winger swapped Juventus for Liverpool in a deal worth up to £12.5 million (€14.7m, $17m) last August.

But thoughts of a ‘bargain’ deal soon turned to disappointment as Chiesa struggled for form and game time under Arne Slot’s Premier League title winners.

The 27-year-old has already been linked with a Serie A return this summer but fresh reports suggest he may have his eye on La Liga instead.

El Correo claims that Real Betis is among the teams Chiesa is interested in signing for, although the Spanish outfit have not made a move for his services.

The report adds that signing him will be a much ‘simpler operation’ than recruiting Manchester United’s Antony, who spent the second half of this season on loan at Betis and could cost upwards of £20m (€23.5m, $27m).

Chiesa’s entourage likes the ‘ecosystem’ that Manuel Pellegrini’s side are forming but there is no guarantee they will move for a player who, to make matters worse, has struggled for injuries in recent years and does not seem to be the player he once was.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool and Leverkusen working on THIRD deal after Frimpong, Wirtz

Chiesa ‘happy’ at Liverpool, reports suggest otherwise

Chiesa made just 14 appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring two goals and adding one assist in the process.

He was behind the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Luis Diaz in the attacking pecking order and with Florian Wirtz potentially being signed, he could become even more of a fringe player next term.

But Chiesa insists he would be happy to stay at the Merseyside outfit in 2025/26.

He said last week: “The year is over. But it’s an experience I would do again. Soon I will sit down at the table with the club, Fali (Ramadani, his agent) and my family to find the best solution. I wouldn’t mind staying in Liverpool at all.”

The Italy international, who is hoping to be part of his country’s 2026 World Cup tilt, did, however, admit he had “many difficulties” early on, so it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

Moreover, Fabrizio Romano claims that Chiesa is ready to quit Liverpool and return to Italy this summer. An intriguing off season lies ahead for the ex-Fiorentina man.

Liverpool transfer roundup: Kerkez latest, possible Nunez replacement targeted

Brilliant Liverpool signing AFTER Wirtz thunders closer with connected deal agreed

Liverpool told blockbuster striker deal CAN follow Florian Wirtz if two things happen

The five Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers after Jeremie Frimpong