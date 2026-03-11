Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has reportedly informed the club of his desire to leave, while Fabrizio Romano has the latest on hugely speculative links to fierce rivals, Manchester United.

Like most of Liverpool’s players, Mac Allister has been a shadow of his best self this season and runs the risk of being replaced in the summer.

Mac Allister was one of the best midfielders in the Premier League in his first two seasons at Liverpool, but he has been nowhere near those levels this season. Still, the World Cup winner could fall on his feet and secure a big move in this summer’s transfer window.

A new report from unreliable Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool have ‘received an official notification’ from Mac Allister, which reportedly states that he ‘wants to leave’ as he ‘feels his time has come to an end’ at the club.

We have previously reported that Real Madrid are admirers of Mac Allister and is one of their preferred options to be a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Romano responds to Man Utd reports

Farcically, it has even been suggested that Manchester United are plotting an audacious swoop to land Mac Allister as part of a midfield rebuild in the summer.

However, Romano has poured cold water on these reports, having insisted that this situation is currently “quiet”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There were stories about Manchester United and Mac Allister in England in February, but as I already said at that stage I’m not aware of anything concrete. United will sign midfielders, but the situation with Mac Allister is still quiet.

“Remember he is under contract until 2028 at Liverpool, so when he says they are not in a rush it is also the reality. At some point they will talk, but it is not something urgent for both sides.”

Despite this, it is certainly conceivable that Mac Allister will be replaced in the summer. Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton has been mooted as an option and we have confirmed that the England international can be signed for a cut-price fee ahead of next season.

And Mac Allister is doing little to silence talk of an exit, having admitted this week that he is not currently in contract talks to extend his deal beyond 2028.

“We are not in contract talks but I’m not in a rush. That’s only a fact.”

On teammate Ryan Gravenberch extending his deal, he added: “I want to congratulate Ryan as it’s really good for him and he deserves it.

“He’s been a really important player for us in the season we won the Premier League which is not easy at all, so congratulations to him.”

