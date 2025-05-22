A Liverpool star revealed the guarantees he’s been made amid speculation he could exit the club this summer, with an alternative departure now assured.

Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer, with owners FSG finally ready to splash the cash after three windows of relative inaction.

Jeremie Frimpong will be the first to arrive once his €35m release clause is activated. Personal terms have already been agreed and a medical passed.

Milos Kerkez is shaping up to be signing No 2. Liverpool have agreed terms with the Hungarian and talks over the fee with Bournemouth are advancing.

Florian Wirtz has begun to hoover up the headlines after sources in Germany revealed Liverpool have made the record-breaking sums required to seal a deal available and ready to use.

A new starting striker is also wanted, while a winger could be signed pending the future of Luis Diaz.

As such, going under the radar is the fact Liverpool will also have a highly-rated new goalkeeper among their ranks next season.

Liverpool pre-agreed a £29m deal with Valencia to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili last summer. The Georgian ace will link up with his new teammates this summer after spending the 2024/25 season back at Valencia.

But with Alisson Becker in situ and arguably still the world’s best goalkeeper, there has been speculation Mamardashvili could be loaned out.

According to Mamardashvili himself, that scenario will NOT unfold, with the 24-year-old in line to remain with Liverpool this season and supersede Caoimhin Kelleher as Alisson’s chief back-up.

Speaking to Geo Team, Mamardashvili said (as cited by ThisIsAnfield): “My next step will be the same as it was in Valencia. I will go and prove myself and do what I can,

“The main thing is patience, training and hard work, and everything else will come by itself.

“I think it will be good, training with [Alisson] will help me grow too and I will gain a lot of experience with him.”

Mamardashvili also hinted at why he was eager to sign for Liverpool despite not being in line to start all that frequently from the off.

“They are looking at me as the Liverpool goalkeeper for the next 10 years,” revealed Mamardashvili.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s next club lined up

Mamardashvili’s comments rubber-stamp the long-held belief that Kelleher and not the Georgian would become the odd man out this summer.

Three into one does not go and with Mamardashvili to be inserted as second choice, Kelleher won’t even have the cup competitions to fall back on.

As such, and with his contract expiring one year from now, Kelleher will be allowed to leave Liverpool.

The Irishman has rarely put a foot wrong when deputising for Alisson and indicating just how highly he’s regarded, Liverpool are understood to be seeking £30m from his sale.

That is a substantial number for two reasons – he’s never been a regular starter and his contract is running down.

Nevertheless, Kelleher is a player who has more than proven he’s ready to become the starter at a big club and according to The Sun, his future could lay at Villa Park…

