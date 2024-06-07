Liverpool star snubs contract offer in favour of La Liga switch with next club named

Adrian could be on his way to Real Betis

Liverpool have offered Adrian a contract extension, although the Spanish goalkeeper has been tipped to turn it down in favour of a return to La Liga.

Ahead of the summer, it seems more than likely that there will be a shake-up within the Liverpool goalkeeping department this summer.

While Alisson Becker has his admirers in Saudi Arabia, his preference is to remain in Europe for the time being and seems likely to stay this summer.

However, the same cannot be said of Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian who could each be heading for the exit door this summer.

Both Celtic and Wolves have been sniffing around the Republic of Ireland shot-stopper who seems to have outgrown his place on the Liverpool bench.

Kelleher has often impressed for Liverpool in the cup competitions, but with Alisson firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, his minutes have been fairly limited.

Losing the 25-year-old seems like a real possibility and the same can also be said of Adrian who is now regarded as the third-choice goalkeeper.

Earlier this week, Liverpool released their retained list and confirmed that Adrian has been offered a new deal by the club.

However, there’s now a sense of doubt over whether he will extend his Anfield stay. According to Mundo Deportivo, Adrian has put Liverpool’s offer ‘aside’ as a return to La Liga has been floated.

It’s thought that Adrian would be ‘delighted’ to return to Real Betis who want to sign him as Claudio Bravo’s replacement.

Adrian started his professional career at Real Betis and made 32 senior appearances for the club before he joined West Ham in 2013.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfers: Eight Euro 2024 stars enticing Arne Slot in transformative summer window

Adrian is keen to return to Spain

While discussing his future earlier in the season, Adrian made it no secret that he is keen to return to La Liga one day.

“I would like to return to La Liga after 11 seasons in the Premier League. It would be the end of a cycle. I’m still ready to compete. I feel very good despite being 37,” he explained.

“You know that goalkeepers if you take good care of yourself, if you haven’t had any serious injuries lately and you’re fine, the daily training gives you that intensity that makes you compete.

“I think Adrian has a long time left and it’s true that I would like to return to the La Liga. It has to be a nice, interesting project.”

If he did join Real Betis, he would be expected to be a backup option to the likes of Rui Silva and Fran Vieites.

Liverpool looking for a new goalkeeper

Given both Adrian and Kelleher could feasibly leave the club this summer, it makes sense that Liverpool are looking at signing a new goalkeeper.

Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson has been a long-term target for the club and the likes of James Trafford and Filip Jorgensen have also been linked of late.

Arne Slot certainly won’t want to be left short in this crucial position and will be keen on signing a new number two who can push Alisson for his starting spot.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool goalkeeper targets: All the options tipped to become new Alisson deputy in 2024