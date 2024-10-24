Curtis Jones has set the record straight on his Liverpool future after admitting he previously considered leaving his boyhood club.

The midfielder has been at Liverpool since the age of nine and went on to make his first-team debut in January 2019, aged 17.

Since then, the 23-year-old has made 142 appearances for the Reds, scoring 17 goals along the way. But Jones has had to be patient at Anfield, evidenced by the fact that he has come off the bench in 55 of those games.

The former England Under-21 international put in a man-of-the-match performance in last weekend’s 2-1 win at home to Chelsea, with Jones winning his team a penalty and bagging the winner as well.

But he has admitted a loan move or a permanent transfer away from the Merseyside outfit was on the cards at one point. That does not seem to be the case now, however.

He told the club’s website on Thursday: “I was at a point where I didn’t know if I was going to have to go on He loan or leave the club and things like that. There’ve been plenty of times where I’ve been reassured and I know where my future is and now I’m at the point of where I’m ready to take the next step and become a dad.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool told blockbuster signing of Champions League star is ‘possible’ thanks to positive Arne Slot relationship

Jones’ role at Liverpool

Even though Jones has talked up staying at Liverpool, with his contract currently running until 2027, the 6ft 1in player still is not a guaranteed starter under manager Arne Slot.

For instance, mere days after his excellent performance against Chelsea, he was limited to a cameo off the bench against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Moreover, of his eight appearances for the Reds this season, just three of those have been in a starting role. A muscle injury did rule him out of a couple of games at the start of the campaign but he is, arguably, not first choice at the club.

Indeed, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai are seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order. Consistency has sometimes been an issue with Jones but that has to change if he wants to become a regular under Slot.

Szoboszlai’s more advanced midfield role is perhaps under the most scrutiny, but Jones appears to be seen as a deeper-lying player.

Mac Allister has barely let the Reds down since signing from Brighton in 2023 and Gravenberch has been sensational as a converted number six in 2024/25. And if Jones cannot dislodge some of his team-mates above him, those doubts about his future may come to the fore once more…

Liverpool may miss out on young midfielder

Reports suggest both Liverpool and Premier League title rivals Manchester City may miss out on 17-year-old Red Star Belgrade midfielder, Andrija Maksimovic.

The Seagulls have a great reputation of giving youngsters a lot of first-team action, case in point former midfielder Moises Caicedo, and current players Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso, Jack Hinshelwood, and more. And it seems Brighton may pip the Red and City to the teenager’s signature.

Incidentally, Liverpool have been told to sign Borussia Dortmund rising star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. The Reds have been linked with the 20-year-old but he may cost £40-50m (up to €60.1m / $65.2m).

The Premier League giants are on the lookout for a potential Mohamed Salah replacement – with the 32-year-old likely to become a free agent next summer – and this England Under-21 international could fit the bill.

Elsewhere, the transfer rumours linking right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold with Real Madrid show no sign of abating.