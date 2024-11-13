Liverpool have reportedly started talks with Eintracht Frankfurt about signing dangerman Omar Marmoush but the German side will not let him go on the cheap.

Liverpool are not short of attackers as they have Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and, of course, Mohamed Salah – although he is expected to leave the club next summer.

However, other than Nunez, they don’t really have an out-and-out number nine, despite Jota doing a competent job leading the Reds’ line over recent years.

That, and more, might be why Arne Slot’s men have been linked with a move for Frankfurt’s Marmoush – who is in red-hot form for the Bundesliga team this season.

Now, Bild claims Marmoush has ‘dreams’ of moving to Anfield next summer, that Liverpool have started talks with the 25-year-old and the transfer process is already underway.

The report adds the Egypt international, whose contract runs until 2027, is happy at the Bundesliga outfit, is not considering a January transfer exit, and wants to win a trophy with his current employers.

If the former Wolfsburg man does head to pastures new, Frankfurt will reportedly demand €50m-60m (£41.5m-50m) for his services in 2025. They still hope to retain his services but will have to deliver Champions League football to have a hope of achieving that goal.

Competition for in-form striker

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Chelsea are also taking a firm look at Marmoush, but Liverpool and Arsenal are also in the race to sign the Egyptian.

But it seems the forward, who enjoyed his best goalscoring season to date in 2023/24, is dreaming of a move to Liverpool amid all this Premier League transfer interest.

Marmoush, who is playing in the Europa League this term, scored 17 goals in 41 games last season and this term he is nearly at that tally already. In just 16 appearances in all competitions, he has found the net on 14 occasions and bagged 10 assists, too.

He has 11 goals in 12 Bundesliga matches and if he keeps this up, the former Stuttgart loanee will be one of the most coveted strikers in Europe.

This is a farcry from when Marmoush’s career seemed to be heading in no particular direction after failing to fire at Wolfsburg.

Now, Frankfurt’s £5m (€6m, $6.5m) transfer in 2023 is looking like a masterstroke. Marmoush will certainly go for a lot more than that when he eventually does move on.

Arsenal want to hijack Liverpool move

Liverpool tried and failed to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer and now, Arsenal may try and hijack that move.

The Gunners see the Spain international as an upgrade on Jorginho as they look for a deep-lying playmaker in 2025.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are said to be showing the ‘strongest interest’ in Eredivisie ace Ricardo Pepi. The PSV Eindhoven star is understood to be seen as a more potent attacking option that striker Nunez.

The United States international is said to be available ‘for as little as €25m’ (£20.8m, $26.5m) – which is an awful lot less than the £64m (€77m, $81m) they forked out for the Uruguayan.

TEAMtalk also revealed that Liverpool are keeping tabs on FC Nordsjaelland left-back Daniel Svensson – but Manchester United and Arsenal are also admirers of the 22-year-old.