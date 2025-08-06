Liverpool have struck a ‘club-to-club agreement’ with Al-Hilal for the transfer of Darwin Nunez and how much the Reds are expected to receive has been revealed.

Liverpool’s monumental squad overhaul continues at a rapid pace. Regular starters like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz have departed, while key squad members like Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have been sold.

There’ll be plenty more added to the exit column before the summer window slams shut. TEAMtalk reported on five others who are in line to leave, while Harvey Elliott is now the subject of discussions with RB Leipzig.

Among those on the way out is Darwin Nunez. After three hit-and-miss years at Anfield, Liverpool have decided the time is right to sever ties.

Nunez was recently the subject of an approach from AC Milan but the Italian side could not come close to matching Liverpool’s valuation of the Uruguayan.

Paying high transfer fees is not a problem for the Saudi Pro League sides and per Fabrizio Romano, Nunez is on the way to Al Hilal.

Taking to X on Wednesday morning, Romano wrote: “Al Hilal are close to getting Darwin Nunez deal done after verbal agreement in place with Liverpool.

“Club to club agreement is done, while Al Hilal are in talks with Darwin over personal terms.

“Decision up to Nunez but talks underway, [Simone] Inzaghi wants him.”

How much are Liverpool getting for Darwin Nunez?

Romano did not specify the transfer fee agreed upon but numerous other outlets have pointed to a €70m figure.

That is the same figure Al Nassr bid for Nunez in January. Liverpool rejected the proposal in January to ensure Arne Slot’s squad wasn’t weakened mid-season. The Reds were on the hunt for four trophies at that time.

Offering insight into how Liverpool view their impending Nunez sale, reporter Ben Jacobs revealed the Reds believe a €70m return represents excellent business.

“Liverpool paid €75m plus add-ons for Darwin Nunez in June 2022,” wrote Jacobs on X. “Recouping around €70m, and likely on preferable payment terms, would be seen as excellent business within the club.”

The sale of Nunez will only serve to enhance Liverpool’s resolve to sign Alexander Isak. The Reds saw a £110m plus add-ons bid rejected by Newcastle last week. Personal terms have already been verbally agreed upon.

As yet, Newcastle have not opened the doors to Isak’s sale and will only do so once a worthy replacement is either signed, or at the very least lined up.

After a series of rejections, the latest on Benjamin Sesko strongly suggests he too will snub Newcastle in favour of joining Man Utd.

Thankfully from a Liverpool perspective, Newcastle do have plenty of alternatives in mind. TEAMtalk understands Yoane Wissa (Brentford), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Samu Aghehowa (FC Porto) are on their radar.

