Liverpool striker targets: Every option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

Liverpool have a big decision to make this summer about who their main striker will be beyond the Jurgen Klopp era, so here are all the targets they could be considering.

Darwin Nunez has two seasons under his belt as Liverpool’s main centre-forward, but despite his popularity among some, doubts have been raised by others about his efficiency.

If Liverpool decide it’s time for an upgrade, they will work through a carefully constructed shortlist of striker targets.

Here, TEAMtalk guides you through the centre-forwards to have been linked with Liverpool in the media since the end of the last transfer window, telling you their ages, current clubs, contract situations and what the level of interest might be.

Mohamed Amoura

Club: Union Saint-Gilloise

Age: 24

Contract expires: 2027 (option for an extra year)

Could Liverpool sell one Mohamed, in the shape of Salah, and replace him with another? Reports in France have named the Reds as admirers of Algeria striker Mohamed Amoura, who has been prolific in his debut season in Belgium. There have even been claims that Liverpool have made contact for the €20m-rated striker.

Viktor Gyokeres

Club: Sporting CP

Age: 25 (turns 26 in June)

Contract expires: 2028

Gyokeres has enjoyed an outstanding debut season in Portugal since leaving Championship side Coventry City and was tipped to follow Sporting boss Ruben Amorim to Liverpool, but since that managerial pursuit is over, the chances of the Swedish striker arriving on Merseyside seem to have vanished.

Omar Marmoush

Club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2027

One of Salah’s teammates with Egypt at international level, Omar Marmoush has had a Premier League move on his radar for a while. Also linked with Tottenham, the versatile forward – who can also play on the wing, but has mainly featured up front for Frankfurt – was revealed as a Liverpool target by German papers.

Victor Osimhen

Club: Napoli

Age: 25

Contract expires: 2026

Despite signing a new contract with Napoli late last year, there is an expectation that Victor Osimhen wll be on the move this summer. Italian papers put Liverpool forward as competitors for his signature in early May, but TEAMtalk’s information is that Chelsea are the ones to watch in the race for the Nigeria international instead.

OTHER POSITIONS:

👉 Every central defender linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star and €100m man

👉 Liverpool winger targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window