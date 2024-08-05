Liverpool must act fast if they’re to hijack an imminent PSG move after the French giant wrapped up club-to-club and player agreements.

Much to their fans’ dismay, Liverpool are the only Premier League club still to complete their first signing of the summer. The Reds are closing in on talented winger Rio Ngumoha who has left Chelsea’s youth academy. However, aged 16, it could be several years before the youngster is ready to make any meaningful level of impact in the first team.

Liverpool had explored a move for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon who came close to trading places with Joe Gomez.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool’s interest in Gordon has not gone away, while the Reds are also seeking additions at centre-back and No 6.

The centre-back hunt stems from losing Joel Matip to free agency. The former Reds favourite has held ‘very positive talks’ over signing with Bayer Leverkusen in a deal that could inadvertently help Manchester United.

It’s not a certainty that Liverpool sign a new centre-back given the presence of returning loanee, Sepp van den Berg. The Dutchman has impressed in pre-season and could be entrusted with filling the void Matip has left.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are actively exploring signing a centre-back and on the back of turning their nose up at Crystal Palace’s £65m-£70m valuation of Marc Guehi, reports claimed they’ve refocused their gaze on Willian Pacho.

The Ecuador international, 22 plays in Germany for Eintracht Frankfurt and as a left-footer, would provide Arne Slot with balance at the heart of defence.

Liverpool’s interest in the Ecuador international was previously confirmed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano back in May.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the trusted reporter declared back in May: “Liverpool will bring in a new centre-back.

“That is going to be a priority and Pacho is one of the players they will proceed with.”

News on a move for Pacho went quiet until the Independent provided a timely update two days ago.

‘Eintracht Frankfurt’s Willian Pacho has long been viewed as a potential option at centre-half,’ their report read. ‘The 22-year-old Ecuadorian could cost around £50m, though.’

But according to fresh updates from Sky Germany and Fabrizio Romano, Pacho will soon secure a transfer to PSG.

PSG strike agreements for Willian Pacho transfer

Taking to X, Romano stated: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on deal to sign Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt!

‘Verbal agreement in place on €40m fee plus add-ons, agreement also with the player on personal terms.

‘Final details needed on payment terms and then… here we go.’

Providing further confirmation as well as details on the exact fee, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg tweeted: ‘ It’s almost a DONE DEAL: Willian Pacho is on the verge to join PSG with immediate effect.

‘Agreement between the clubs is close to be done: €45m all-in.

‘Total verbal agreement between Paris and Pacho about a long-term contract is done. Luis Campos and Markus Krösche will clarify last details now. Medical probably this week.’

PSG had shown tentative interest in Leny Yoro, though were unwilling to pay the level of fees Manchester United were for a relatively untested player.

Instead, PSG have moved for Willian Pacho and Liverpool must act quickly if they’re to torpedo the move.

Do Liverpool actually need a new centre-back?

As it stands, Liverpool’s centre-back corps consists of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez, Sepp van den Berg and Nat Phillips.

Phillips has the green light to leave after entering the final year of his deal. Van den Berg is on board with staying so long as he’s assured regular playing time – which Liverpool may not be able to guarantee.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail recently claimed Gomez is open to leaving to ensure he plays regularly moving forwards. Gomez did rack up a healthy 51 appearances for the Reds last term, though primarily because of a brutal injury crisis that sidelined many of his fellow defenders.

But according to the Times’ Paul Joyce – who is arguably the No 1 source on Liverpool – Gomez is ‘committed’ to Liverpool and is determined to establish himself as a key player under the new manager.

As such, there doesn’t actually appear to be a huge need to sign a new centre-back. That could change one year from now, however, if Van Dijk leaves upon expiry of his contract in June of 2025.

