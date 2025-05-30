Liverpool have submitted a gigantic €130m / £109.35m bid to sign Florian Wirtz, and while Fabrizio Romano has made a guarantee, the reporting of David Ornstein suggests there’s potentially a slight concern.

Liverpool are presiding over what’s shaping up to be the biggest summer transfer window in the club’s history. In terms of gross spend, the Reds topped out with a single-window high of £172.05m when signing Alisson Becker, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri in 2018.

Liverpool fully intend to blast past that figure this time around, with Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz lined up as the first three of FIVE new signings.

Today’s update centres on Wirtz who if an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen is struck, will become Liverpool’s most expensive ever player.

Personal terms on a five-year deal are already in place and Liverpool thundered in with a bid ‘in excess’ of €100m earlier this week.

Updates on whether that offer had been accepted or rejected were in short supply. But given Liverpool have just upped the ante with a SECOND bid, it stands to reason the first offer was deemed unsatisfactory.

Both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano broke the news at roughly the same time. Taking to X, Romano stated Liverpool’s new bid is worth €130m / £109.35m.

If accepted – and Liverpool are ‘optimistic’ it will be – Wirtz would breeze past Darwin Nunez and his £85m figure that currently holds Liverpool’s transfer record with regards to arrivals.

Furthermore, Romano dismissed any lingering speculation Wirtz could yet be snatched by any other club when guaranteeing the German “ONLY” wants Liverpool.

“More on Florian Wirtz deal,” began Romano. “Talks are advancing as reported earlier with club optimistic as Liverpool proposal around €130m is now on the table.

“Negotiations are underway on structure of the add-ons, key to get the agreement sealed. Wirtz ONLY wants Liverpool.”

Ornstein reported much the same as Romano, though did throw up a potential concern for Liverpool fans when describing the offer as Liverpool’s ‘top-end amount’.

That could suggest the Reds won’t go any higher despite the €130m bid still falling €20m below Leverkusen’s dream valuation of €150m.

Ornstein wrote: ‘Liverpool have submitted an offer to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen worth up to €130million (£109m) in total.

‘It is said by sources privy to the situation — speaking anonymously to protect relationships — to be an improved second bid form the newly-crowned Premier League champions.

‘The proposed figure is a top-end amount, comprised of a guaranteed fee and potential add-ons.’

Nevertheless, a follow-up from Romano appeared to quickly lay any fears to rest.

Again taking to X, the trusted reporter declared: ‘The structure of the add-ons is the final detail being negotiated between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen for Florian Wirtz.

‘The deal is expected to happen soon, as it’s always been the case: optimism and not a long saga.’

In other news, Real Madrid have announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold after bowing to Liverpool’s demands.

Real Madrid wanted the right-back signed and available to play in the revamped Club World Cup, which commences on June 14.

Alexander-Arnold’s deal back at Anfield runs until June 30, meaning a transfer fee had to be agreed in order to secure his early release despite having mere weeks left on his deal.

And despite early suggestions Liverpool might only be able to collect €1m, the club have successfully cajoled Real Madrid into paying €10m.

Furthermore, Liverpool no longer have to pay Alexander-Arnold’s salary for the month of June.