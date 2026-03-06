According to a report in Spain, Liverpool have failed with a ‘super offer’ for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise and, amid claims they will make an ‘improved’ bid, TEAMtalk can reveal the winger very much now at the top of the Reds’ summer radar.

Olise, 24, has taken his game to a whole new level since moving to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace, remarkably grabbing 38 goal involvements in 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Olise is one of the best wingers in Europe and has been mooted as a fantasy Liverpool signing, which is really unlikely to come to fruition.

A new update from entirely unreliable Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have ‘tabled a super offer’ for Olise worth 150 million euros (£130m), which has been ‘rejected’ by Bayern Munich.

The same report claims Bayern Munich have ‘closed the door’ on letting Olise leave, though Liverpool are ‘preparing a new offensive’ and will submit an ‘improved financial offer’.

This is likely to fail too, but it is also noted that a swap deal involving Cody Gakpo is ‘another avenue’ that ‘could open negotiations’, even though Bayern Munich would surely much rather have the money than the underperforming Reds winger.

Liverpool ‘stung’ over Olise as more likely Salah replacement revealed

Earlier this week, we revealed that Liverpool considers Olise to be an ‘ideal’ replacement for Salah, who looks increasingly likely to move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

However, Arne Slot’s side have been ‘stung’ by Bayern Munich and Olise, with the club having no intention of letting the winger leave. The player, meanwhile, is holding out for a move to FC Barcelona or Real Madrid.

So, with all right-minded folk acknowledging that a move for Olise is not possible, who could Liverpool sign instead?

Well, we are of the understanding that RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande will be the one for Liverpool, with a report on Thursday claiming they are accelerating to beat Premier League rivals to secure his services.

Alternatively, ex-Liverpool star Bolo Zenden has encouraged his former side to target PSG star Desire Doue to replace Salah.

“Replacing Mohamed Salah at Liverpool would be very difficult, but I do have a player in mind who could potentially develop in a certain way and be very successful at Anfield – Désiré Doué from PSG. I think he’s a fantastic talent,” Zenden told Casino Beats.

“PSG obviously have Bradley Barcola as well, but he’s been playing on the left wing – Liverpool would need someone on the right to replace Salah. Trying to find someone to fill Salah’s shoes is almost impossible, but I think Doué would be a great signing if they have to replace him.”

