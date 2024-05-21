New Liverpool boss Arne Slot is facing an immediate headache after Alisson Becker emerged as the preferred transfer target ahead of Manchester City ace Ederson Moraes, and a ‘monster offer’ is being prepped to convince the Brazilian.

Alisson and Ederson are widely viewed as being two of the leading goalkeepers in world football right now. The Brazilian pair duke it out for the starting role for their country and have also been rivals in the Premier League over the last six seasons.

Alisson is contracted to Anfield until 2027 and Ederson to the Etihad until 2026. As such, neither Liverpool or Man City are under pressure to make any sort of rash transfer decision on their star goalkeepers.

However, both stoppers have emerged as key targets for the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

What’s more, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that there is a very real possibility Ederson leaves Man City this summer if a “good proposal” is made. Romano also echoed claims the 30-year-old is a wanted man in Saudi Arabia.

But according to a fresh update from transfer insider Rudy Galetti, it’s Liverpool’s No 1 who is viewed more favourably by the SPL.

Taking to X, Galetti declared the Saudi Pro League have identified Alisson as “the chosen one”.

The SPL hope to make waves by bringing one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world to the middle east. In bittersweet news to Liverpool fans it appears Alisson is viewed as the superior option.

“The Saudi League intends to sign a top-level goalkeeper and [Alisson] has been identified as the chosen one,” wrote Galetti.

“Monster offer” readied

Alisson was limited to just 32 appearances across all competitions this season due to various injury setbacks.

However, there is no suggestion Liverpool have any intention of waving goodbye to their star stopper.

What’s more, the prior reports that originally broke news of Saudi interest in the 31-year-old described the potential transfer as ‘ambitious.’ The inference there was prising Alisson out of Anfield would be a difficult undertaking in the extreme.

Nonetheless, the SPL certainly seem intent on making an attempt, with Galetti concluding a lucrative offer will be put to Alisson.

“A monster contract is being prepared to convince him,” added the journalist.

Van Dijk, Salah situations hint at Liverpool stance on selling Alisson

Losing Alisson would be an awful way to kick off Slot’s first window at the helm. However, Liverpool’s stance on selling Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah perhaps offer a clue that any and all bids for Alisson will be flatly refused.

Following confirmation of Slot’s appointment it emerged Liverpool have made forging contract extensions with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah a priority. The trio’s deals are all due to expire in 2025.

Liverpool have waved goodbye to plenty of experienced stars over recent times. The likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho departed last summer, while Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are leaving as free agents.

As such, the Reds are keen to strike the right balance between youth and experience and accordingly, have no plans to let Van Dijk and Salah leave any time soon.

Alisson is also among Liverpool’s most experienced campaigners and has shown zero signs of decline despite being the wrong side of 30.

As such, perhaps the only way Alisson could leave Liverpool this summer would be for the player himself to push for a move.

However, as yet there has been no suggestion whatsoever that Alisson is unhappy at Anfield or would angle for an exit.

