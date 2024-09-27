Liverpool line up surprise move for former Chelsea winger as Richard Hughes prepares for damaging exit

Liverpool have been tipped to replace Mo Salah with Christian Pulisic

Liverpool have reportedly identified AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic as a target as they prepare for Mo Salah’s departure at the end of the season.

The Egyptian forward’s contract is set to expire next summer and sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that those behind the scenes at Anfield believe he’ll seal a move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has already begun scouring the market for potential replacements for Salah, which will be no easy task given his exceptional record in the Premier League.

According to Calciomercato, Liverpool have registered an interest in signing Pulisic next year, but he won’t come cheap.

Milan paid Chelsea €20m (£16.6m; $22.3m) to sign Pulisic in 2023 and he has ‘relaunched himself’ at the San Siro, with 19 goals and 13 assists in 56 appearances for the Italian giants so far. That includes a goal in Milan’s 3-1 Champions League loss to Liverpool last week.

The report claims that Liverpool would have to pay ‘more than double’ what Milan paid to sign Pulisic in 2025, meaning his price tag is set at over €40m (£33.3m; $44.6m).

Pulisic is thought to be very happy at the San Siro and is under contract until 2027, with the option of another year. Milan, therefore, hold all the power in negotiations.

Liverpool draw up winger shortlist

As mentioned, sources close to Liverpool ‘expect’ Salah not to sign a contract extension and to accept a huge wage to join a Saudi Pro League club next summer. Not penning a new deal will put the 32-year-old in line for a mammoth signing-on fee, too.

Liverpool have already identified a number of winger targets to replace him. Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams and Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane are both reportedly options for the Reds, for example.

Williams has caught the attention of several top sides thanks to his fine performances in Euro 2024 and LaLiga.

Sane, on the other hand, has valuable Premier League experience from his time with Manchester City. His contract with Bayern expires at the end of the season, so he could be available on a free transfer next summer.

Anthony Gordon has also been heavily linked with Liverpool and was close to joining them over the summer, but the Reds are looking at other options now that the England star is close to penning a new, improved contract with Newcastle.

Reds eye move for Viktor Gyokeres

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also interested in signing a new striker, with Sporting CP goal machine Viktor Gyokeres on their shortlist, per TEAMtalk sources.

We understand that Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea are all interested in the former Coventry City man, who has a £85m release clause in his contract.

Sporting will not accept anything less than his release clause in full so Liverpool will have to cough up a huge fee if they want to sign Gyokeres.

Liverpool are also keen to keep their best players at the club and are working hard to tie right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold down to a new contract.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Alexander-Arnold is ready to pen fresh terms with the Reds, despite Real Madrid being in ‘constant contact’ with his agents.

IN FOCUS: Mo Salah vs Christian Pulisic

Pulisic enjoyed a brilliant debut season at AC Milan in 2023/24, registering 15 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions.

The USA international averaged a goal every 240.8 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 138.9 minutes.

But he isn’t on the same level as Salah, who scored 25 goals and registered 14 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions in the 2023/24 season.

The Egypt international averaged a goal for Liverpool every 125.2 minutes and a direct goal contribution every 80.3 minutes.

Both players have also started the 2024/25 season in great form with Pulisic registering four goals and two assists in six appearances, while Salah has four goals and four assists in seven appearances.

Pulisic averaged 2.2 shots per 90 minutes in Serie A in the 2023/24 season and Salah averaged 4.0 shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

Salah also showcased his creativity and made 2.3 key passes per 90 minutes in the Premier League, while Pulisic created 1.5 chances per 90 minutes in Serie A.

The AC Milan winger does come out on top when it comes to dribbling as he made 1.8 successful dribbles per 90 minutes and Liverpool’s No.11 averaged 1.0 per 90 minutes.

