Liverpool ‘surprise’ verdict on signing Alex Scott in January revealed with green light now received

Despite receiving a green light, it would reportedly be a “surprise” if Liverpool signed Bournemouth star Alex Scott in January for one reason.

Scott is attracting interest from several leading clubs ahead of the winter transfer window, which is hardly surprising given his immense form for club and country over the past few months.

In the summer, Bournemouth priced Scott out of an exit, and they have been working hard on getting him to sign a new contract beyond 2028 in recent months.

However, we have consistently reported that Scott has no intention of extending his deal, and we reported this week that he has two reasons for quitting with Liverpool and Chelsea preparing to sign him in the winter transfer window.

It has also emerged that Bournemouth have reluctantly opened the door to selling Scott in January, though they want around £100m to sell their prized asset.

As mentioned, Liverpool and Chelsea are considered the leaders in the race to sign Scott, and we reported on Friday that the Reds are the most likely destination after an endorsement by head coach Andoni Iraola, who previously worked with the midfielder at Bournemouth.

However, it now seems that Liverpool will not sign Scott in January…

Alex Scott to Liverpool would be a “surprise” for one reason

Now, a report from journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider claims Liverpool signing Scott in January is considered ‘unlikely’ at this stage.

Liverpool are said to be among a host of ‘interested’ clubs in the running to sign Scott, though O’Rourke has claimed that this potential January deal is unlikely to happen due to Bournemouth’s huge asking price.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I would be surprised if they’d be able to do anything in January. Bournemouth are reluctantly willing to let Scott go in January for a fee in excess of £100million.

“I think that would be prohibitive to Liverpool and probably other interested clubs as well.

“We know that Chelsea are big admirers of Alex Scott as well, having had several offers rejected for him in the summer window.”

Scott would be an immense signing for Liverpool, and they do need to bolster their midfield after failing to sign a Curtis Jones replacement in the summer.

But you have to feel that Chelsea would be more inclined to pay upwards of £100m in January for Scott, especially with Liverpool already spending £100m+ to sign Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola and Florian Wirtz in recent transfer windows.