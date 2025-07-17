Liverpool are thundering towards the finish line for Hugo Ekitike and multiple reports state an even bigger coup involving Real Madrid could follow.

Liverpool quickly pivoted to Hugo Ekitike after Newcastle made it crystal clear Alexander Isak is not for sale. Newcastle had tabled a £70m bid for Ekitike earlier this week but quickly exited the race upon learning Liverpool were steaming in.

Two sources – Fabrice Hawkins and Ben Jacobs – have confirmed Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the Eintracht Frankfurt striker. A six-year deal has been sealed.

Liverpool’s opening bid for Ekitike was rebuffed by Frankfurt, though an improved second bid is already being drafted and should be lodged very shortly.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein subsequently stated a package worth ‘in excess’ of €80m / £70m is being worked on between the clubs.

All trusted sources across the media are aligned in the claims Ekitike will wind up at Anfield. But according to the latest from AS and talkSPORT, he could quickly be followed by an even more expensive signing.

talkSPORT brought news of Liverpool holding preliminary club-to-club talks with Real Madrid for the transfer of Rodrygo.

The Brazilian – described as ‘wantaway’ in the piece – is ready to leave the Spanish capital after being marginalised since the arrival of Kylian Mbappe 12 months ago.

Rodrygo was often the odd man out last season when Carlo Ancelotti fielded an extra midfielder in his starting eleven. New boss Xabi Alonso benched Rodrygo for five consecutive matches in the Club World Cup, with Mbappe and Vinicius Jr his preferred options to spearhead the attack.

Real Madrid are open to selling Rodrygo for a fee of around €90m / £78m. Arsenal have shown genuine interest, though their move for Noni Madueke has cast doubt on whether they’ll add Rodrygo too.

That leaves Liverpool in the driver’s seat and according to AS reporter, Edu Burgos, Liverpool’s chances of sealing a deal are growing.

“It’s genuine. Liverpool already held talks with his camp. They sent an emissary to Madrid to talk to his family, and Rodrygo is happy with the interest,” Burgos told The RedmenTV.

“He’s open to a move. He always liked the Premier League. Two summers ago, even [Manchester] City tried to sign him. Guardiola called him a few times. He appreciated the gesture but in the end his preference was to stay in Madrid.

“His preference has now changed and now he’s hoping to leave… I think he will leave because he wants to be the star of the team, and [at Real Madrid] it will be very, very difficult, almost impossible. I think it’s not 50-50; it’s maybe 70-30. He’s open to a move and I think Liverpool may make a move.”

What about Luis Diaz?

The vast bulk of outlets and sources have suggested Liverpool will only finalise a move for Rodrygo if selling Luis Diaz.

The Reds don’t particularly want to sell the Colombian who with 25 goal contributions last year, is coming off the best season of his Liverpool career to date.

However, Diaz has informed Liverpool of his desire for a fresh challenge and Bayern Munich are refusing to take Liverpool’s initial no for an answer.

Liverpool rejected a Bayern bid worth €67.5m / £58.5m earlier this week. Not to be deterred, Bayern are working an an elevated second bid.

Explaining how the pieces fit together, talkSPORT’s chief transfer news reporter, Alex Crook wrote: ‘While Liverpool’s briefing is that Diaz is not for sale, he is pushing for the move to Germany and Bayern are ready to make an improved offer.

‘Liverpool know Bayern were willing to pay €100m for [Florian] Wirtz and if their bid gets anywhere near that figure, I believe they would cash in.

‘If Diaz is sold then Liverpool retain an interest in Anthony Gordon having come close to signing the England winger from Newcastle last summer.

‘Real Madrid’s want-away Brazilian Rodrygo would also be an eye-catching Diaz replacement and preliminary talks between the two clubs are believed to have taken place.’

Rodrygo’s G/A tally through the years