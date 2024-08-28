Liverpool target Mohamed Simakan has reportedly opened talks over a potential move to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

At just 24 years old, the highly regarded centre defender has established a solid name in Germany while playing for RB Leipzig. His name surfaced as a possible addition to the Reds during the summer transfer window, but if he decides to accept the offer from Saudi Pro League, they would lose out.

Al-Nassr have reportedly made a bid for the player although it is unclear if their offer has matched the £60m release clause that was inserted into his RB Leipzig contract which runs until 2027.

While Simakan has intimated that he would love to make a move to England and play for one of the Premier League giants, Liverpool’s interest has not amounted to anything more than admiration from a distance.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Al-Nassr are pushing ahead with the talks with Simakan in case their already agreed deal with PSG for Milan Skriniar collapses.

Romano wrote on X: “Al Nassr open talks with RB Leipzig for Mohamed Simakan in case Skriniar deal collapses.

“Deal done between PSG and Al Nassr for Skriniar but still NO green light from the player.

“Talks [are] ongoing also for Simakan now.”

He would probably be rewarded with a large deal if he signed with Al-Nassr, casting doubt on any further moves.

Players from the Saudi Pro League haven’t returned to Europe very often thus far, perhaps because European teams would have to offer them a significantly higher than normal salary packages.

Liverpool looking at cover in case Joe Gomez leaves

Nevertheless, the young player would undoubtedly be a great addition to a Premier League squad given he was among the statistically most brilliant defenders in Europe last season. Joel Matip and Sepp van den Berg have left Liverpool this summer, while Joe Gomez has also been connected with a move away from Anfield.

However, Romano believes that Gomez is likely to stay at Liverpool which could kick their need to sign a centre back down the road just a little bit.

“Staying with Liverpool, there is still no update so far on the future of Joe Gomez. Interest from many clubs like Crystal Palace, Fulham and more remains, but there is nothing concrete yet on club-to-club talks or with an official bid. It remains one to watch but Gomez could also end up staying at Liverpool,” Romano said.

As we exclusively revealed on Wednesday, Newcastle are also admirers of Simakan and could turn to him if they miss out on Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

