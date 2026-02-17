Liverpool explode into race for Brazilian attacking sensation as Morgan Rogers transfer truths emerge

Liverpool have reportedly joined the growing race to sign a top Brazilian prospect from Palmeiras ahead of two Premier League rivals, while the Reds have also responded to growing speculation they are ready to spend big on Aston Villa and England playmaker Morgan Rogers.

The Anfield outfit are expected to be active in the summer market again following their hugely disappointing Premier League title defence, although it still remains unclear whether title-winning boss Arne Slot will remain in charge beyond the summer.

While Liverpool will look to bring in elite talent that will strengthen the starting XI, they also still have one eye on younger prospects and have spread their net across the world in that regard.

Liverpool chasing explosive Palmeiras prospect

One such talent they have reportedly joined the race to sign is Palmeiras attacking sensation Allan.

Allan’s impressive rise with the Brazilian outfit has gone unnoticed, with performances at the 2026 Campeonato Paulista resulting in plenty of interest from across Europe’s top leagues.

And, according to SportsBoom, Liverpool have joined Newcastle in the race for his signature, while Aston Villa have also previously been credited with interest in the 21-year-old.

Allan has been a part of the Palmeiras setup since 2019, but since being promoted to the first XI in 2025 he has notched 11 goal contributions in 64 matches in all competitions.

Despite having a contract that runs through until 2029, the report adds that Palmeiras will struggle to keep hold of Anfield and that he will become the latest Brazilian prospect to head to Europe.

While the report also states that other top clubs are keen on the forward, it’s Liverpool and Newcastle who lead the way when it comes to trying to secure his signature.

Indeed, scouts from England were in the stands to watch Allan against Vitoria in January and again for the derby against Corinthians in February.

But in terms of how Palmeiras view his signature, the Brazilian side are in no rush to negotiate an exit, although any figure of around €30–€35 million could be tough to turn down for a player who is protected by a €100m release clause.

The Brazilian outfit want a figure similar to what they had received for Endrick & Estevao, who ended up at Real Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

Endrick was loaned to Lyon in January and has been in sensational form in France, while Estevao has chalked up an impressive seven goals and three assists in 32 games for the Blues this term.

Liverpol react to stunning Rogers swoop rumours

Liverpool sources have poured cold water on suggestions they have held talks with the camp of Aston Villa sensation Morgan Rogers, and those close to the player have also denied speaking to any club, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Reports emerged on Monday that initial talks had taken place between the two clubs over a blockbuster deal this summer, with Rogers ‘open to all proposals’ after fully announcing himself as one of the best attacking midfield talents in the country this term.

Despite being handed a new deal until 2031 last November, we can reveal that interest hasn’t stopped in Rogers, even if Villa remain adamant they are building around him and not looking to cash in.

As we previously revealed, Chelsea – driven by recruitment chief Joe Shields, who first identified Rogers at Manchester City – retain a strong ambition to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, long‑term admirers of the forward, remain hugely keen, but insiders have dismissed claims of fresh contact. The Blues and the Reds are far from alone, though, and Villa certainly won’t make things easy for suitors.

For now, though, Rogers is fully focused on Villa and England, and his camp have flatly denied any suggestion they are laying groundwork for a move.

Liverpool shut door on Szoboszlai to Real Madrid

TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool have no plans whatsoever to cash in on top Real Madrid target Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, despite frenzied speculation over a Bernabeu switch, with talks over a new contract with the playmaker progressing.

The Hungarian has been one of the club’s top performers in a tough campaign for Arne Slot’s men, notching an impressive 10 goals and seven assists in 35 appearances across all competitions, while also showing his versatility and slotting in at right-back when required.

Our sources revealed earlier this month that Liverpool are eager to tie Szoboszlai down to a bumper new deal and are prepared to meet all of his demands to secure his long‑term future.

Talks between the two parties have taken place and have progressed, and Liverpool remain relaxed and confident that they can fend off Real and secure the player’s future.

Indeed, with Szoboszlai still under contract until 2028, the club believe they are negotiating from a position of real strength, regardless of whether an agreement is finalised immediately.

