Napoli have reportedly informed Liverpool target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia that he must sign a new contract soon or face being sold, with negotiations at a ‘critical point.’

The 23-year-old winger has been shortlisted by Liverpool as they prepare for the potential departure of Mo Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Kvaratskhelia is widely considered to be one of the best players in his position in Europe and has scored 30 goals and made 28 assists in 102 appearances for Napoli since joining in 2022.

His current contract is set to expire in 2027 and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, negotiations over an extension are precarious, despite a ‘shared desire’ to find an agreement.

Kvaratskhelia currently earns one of the lowest salaries in Napoli’s squad at €1.8million per season. The Italian side have offered him a new deal worth €6million per season. The winger’s agents are holding out for €8million, though they have ‘shown willing to compromise.’

However, another sticking point is that Kvaratskhelia’s entourage want a release clause of €80million (£66.7m / $84.4m) inserted into any new deal, while Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis wants at least €120million (£100m / $126.5m), or no clause at all.

Liverpool would no doubt jump at the chance to sign Kvaratskhelia if he became available at a reasonable price, but there are other European giants considering a move for the winger.

Liverpool have other priorities – sources

Paris Saint-Germain are big admirers of Kvaratskhelia, while Barcelona are also very keen on the Napoli star. Both sides have already made contact with his representatives.

PSG explored a deal for Kvaratskhelia this past summer but no deal came to fruition. According to journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, the French club could offer veteran defender Milan Skriniar in a player-plus-cash deal for the winger.

“PSG could make up for it by offering Skriniar, who [Antonio] Conte really values,” Cammaroto said on Radio Punto Zero.

“He earns €9 million per season, so PSG would need to share his salary. Napoli are ready to renew Kvara’s contract, but they may start considering offers after 2025.”

As for Liverpool, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Kvaratskhelia is on their shortlist, but isn’t a priority at this stage.

We understand that Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo is a concrete target for the Reds, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus have been heavily linked.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been tipped to rival Tottenham and Manchester City for Real Valladolid winger Raul Moro.

The 21-year-old has notched three goals and one assist in 13 LaLiga matches this season and reports suggest his good form has caught the attention of the Premier League trio.

Moro could be available for €10m (£8.3m / £10.5m), which is considered a ‘high figure’ for Valladolid but a ‘miniscule’ fee for the Reds.

In other news, Liverpool may have made a breakthrough in contract negotiations with right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is a major target for Real Madrid

The England international’s deal is set to expire at the end of the season and as a result, he’ll be able to hold pre-contract talks with foreign clubs from January 1st ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.

Recent reports suggest, however, that Liverpool’s hopes of keeping Alexander-Arnold have been boosted.

It’s claimed that FSG now have a ‘belief’ that Alexander-Arnold will sign. It seems the owners have played an ace card in recent days by offering him a deal worth more than £400,000 a week.

This would not just make him Liverpool’s best-paid player but also on a package in excess of Kevin de Bruyne, making him the best-paid player in the Premier League.

