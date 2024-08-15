Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool target Real Madrid superstar and former PSG ace in spectacular double coup; stakes raised as Man Utd discuss Serie A deal

Liverpool could sign a Real Madrid winger and a former Paris Saint-Germain star in a dazzling double swoop, Napoli are plotting a fresh move for a Manchester United star, while Diego Simeone has taken drastic action to land a Chelsea stalwart – all in Thursday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL KEEN ON REAL MADRID SUPERSTAR

Liverpool continue to be linked with a shock move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo as Arne Slot looks to bring in a new winger before the transfer window slams shut.

It’s no secret that the Dutch coach is keen to strengthen his options out wide. Newcastle star Anthony Gordon came close to joining the Reds early in the window before the Magpies cancelled the deal.

Gordon remains a target for Liverpool but his arrival looks increasingly unlikely as time drags on, so Rodrygo, who has also been linked with Manchester City, could be an alternative.

The arrivals of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid could see Rodrygo’s playing time limited in the coming season and his entourage have reportedly sounded out clubs in the Premier League.

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool ARE one of the sides to have shown an interest in the Brazilian winger in recent days.

He is valued at approximately £100m by Real Madrid and publicly, the player has said that he is keen to stay and fight for his place at the Bernabeu.

Rodrygo, 23, notched 17 goals and nine assists from 51 games last season. He could be a game-changing addition for Liverpool as they aim to mount a title challenge this season.

Liverpool interested in ex-PSG midfielder

Liverpool’s priority, however, is to sign a new midfielder as soon as possible. Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi has rejected a move to Anfield, so now they’re scouring the market for other options.

According to HITC, Liverpool are one of several clubs to have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Al-Arabi midfielder Marco Verratti, just 12 months after his move away from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian international is keen to cut short his stint in Qatar and return to European football and the Merseyside giants are long-term admirers of his.

Verratti has plenty of experience at the highest level and won an incredible 30 major trophies with PSG – as well as a European Championship with Italy.

However, he is 31 now and has suffered from injuries in the last few years, so Liverpool will have to think carefully before deciding whether to make a move.

Verratti is also on a reported wage of over £550,000 per week with Al-Arabi so he’d have to accept a significant pay cut to join the Reds.

NAPOLI IN FRESH TALKS FOR MAN UTD MAN

Napoli are interested in Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay and the Scotsman’s agents are exploring the possibility of a permanent transfer after having a loan offer rejected.

Antonio Conte’s side must make player sales so they can afford him on a permanent deal. Talks between clubs are ongoing. (Il Mattino)

Paris St-Germain are cooling their interest in 24-year-old England and Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho and are also considering pulling out of the race to sign Chelsea target Victor Osimhen. (The i)

Man Utd are considering a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha if they lose Sancho this summer. (Sport)

Barcelona are keen to sell young forward Vitor Roque, who is a target for Everton, Bournemouth and Sporting CP. (Various)

Man Utd youngster Hannibal Mejbri has ‘submitted a transfer request’ as he wants to join a team where he can play consistent minutes. (Buzz News Tunisia)

AC Milan are ‘progressing’ in talks to sign Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United. (Sky Sport Italia)

DIEGO SIMEONE BEGS CHELSEA STAR TO JOIN

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has given Conor Gallagher his ‘personal assurance’ that he wants his move to the Spanish capital to go through. (The Telegraph)

Napoli are close to signing 23-year-old Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour from Brighton. (Corriere dello Sport)

Chelsea could offer Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei plus £39m for Victor Osimhen and talks with Napoli are ongoing

Arsenal sporting director Edu has been in Spain this week to finalise the Gunners’ signing of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. They are confident a deal will be struck. (The Athletic)

Chelsea are set to make an improved proposal of £54m for Atletico attacker Joao Felix, but only with £30m up front. (O Jogo)

Bournemouth are leading the race for Atalanta striker El Bilal Toure, who was close to joining Everton last summer. (TuttoAtalanta)

Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko is generating interest from Ligue 1 and Serie A. His entourage have also offered him to Everton. (RN)

Crystal Palace would have to break their transfer record – which currently stands at £27m for Christian Benteke – to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou.

LIVERPOOL CENTRE-MID TIPPED TO LEAVE

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is generating interest from LaLiga. Arne Slot will allow him to leave on loan if the Reds sign a new midfielder. (Various)

Liverpool haven’t given up on signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili despite having a bid rejected for the Georgian international. (Various)

Roma are expected to go ‘all out’ to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa if they sell Paulo Dybala to a Saudi club this summer. Tottenham have previously shown interest in Chiesa. (Tuttosport)

West Ham have set their sights on a deal for Roma’s Tammy Abraham with the Serie A club willing to sell the 26-year-old England striker for £25m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

ARSENAL PUSH FOR MERINO DEAL

Arsenal will be patient in their pursuit of Mikel Merino after the Gunners’ initial offer for the Spain midfielder was rejected by Real Sociedad. (The Guardian)

Aston Villa are the ‘best-placed club’ in the race to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, overtaking PSG. (ESPN NL)

Genoa are close to agreeing a deal with Wolves for Fabio Silva, who is open to leaving the Midlands side this summer. There is still a small gap in valuations. (La Repubblica)

Crystal Palace are interested in Juventus star Filip Kostic, who is set to leave the Italian giants this summer. (TuttoJuve)

