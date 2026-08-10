Fikayo Tomori looks increasingly likely to leave AC Milan this summer amid links with a host of Premier League sides, including Liverpool and newly-promoted Coventry City.

Tomori swapped Chelsea for Milan in 2021 and so far, it has proven to be the best decision of the centre-back’s career.

While he has only chalked up six England caps to date, a fact that may not have been helped by him playing away from the English top-flight, the 28-year-old has revelled in his Italian dream.

But all good things must come to an end and it seems that after five years with the Serie A outfit, the former Brighton and Hove Albion loanee could be heading for pastures new this summer.

Tomori is into the last year of his contract but if Massimiliano Allegri was still in charge, the ex-Derby County loanee might have stood a chance of an extension.

But since the June arrival of former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, Tomori appears to not be part of the Portuguese’s plans.

Although he has played 214 times for the club, helping them win the 2021-22 Serie A and Supercoppa Italian in 2025, it seems the 6ft 1in player is no longer of use with Milan.

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Coventry, Liverpool and Newcastle consider Fikayo Tomori move

Indeed, according to Quotidiano Sportivo, via Sport Witness, Tomori is the ‘main suspect’ to back his bags at Milan after being an unused substitute in their 3-0 pre-season loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

The Italian publication adds that Coventry City, Newcastle United, and Liverpool have ‘knocked’ when it comes to recruiting the experienced defender.

Elsewhere, Gazzetta dello Sport states that the writing has been on the wall for Tomori at Milan ever since Amorim took over nearly two months ago.

The England international is not the ‘prototype’ the former Sporting CP boss wants when it comes to a ball-playing defender and therefore, Amorim is ready to cut ties with him.

However, Tomori has refused transfer moves in the past at Milan. Therefore, a particularly ‘welcome alternative’ needs to come his way to convince him to leave.

At Andoni Iraola‘s Liverpool, Tomori may be a squad player, with summer signing Jeremy Jacquet and inbound Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo set to compete to start alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Reds’ defence.

He would likely be a starter at Coventry in a move that would see him reunite with his former Derby and Chelsea boss, Frank Lampard.

At Newcastle, the likes of Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, and Dan Burn will hope to start as centre-backs, so Tomori has a great deal of thinking to do.

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