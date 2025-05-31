How much it will take for Liverpool to greenlight the sale of Luis Diaz to Al-Nassr has been revealed, and the Saudi Arabian side have already made an important request, according to reports.

Diaz enjoyed his best season to date in a Liverpool shirt this year, notching 25 goal contributions (17 goals, eight assists) across all competitions.

The Colombian is a fan favourite at Anfield and also has a keen admirer in Arne Slot. Diaz’s relentless running ensures he’s a nightmare for opposing defences even when not contributing in front of goal and showcasing his versatility, he was often selected to lead the line this season.

However, Diaz’s future at Anfield is coming to a head, with the forward primed to enter the last two years of his deal.

Diaz remains on the terms agreed upon joining from FC Porto three-and-a-half years ago. As such, he remains painfully underpaid by modern-day football standards.

Diaz currently pockets just £55,000-a-week. While that is obviously not an insignificant sum, it is well below what you’d expect a regular starter at the Premier League champions to earn.

Saudi Arabian side, Al-Nassr, have installed Diaz as a priority transfer target heading into the summer window.

The club are desperate to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his stay and hope a select few impactful signings will help to achieve that aim.

Diaz would have the opportunity to massively increase his wages if securing the switch. And according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Liverpool will also generate a sizeable profit if cashing in.

Taking to X, he declared: “Diaz is likely to cost €85m+”. €85m currently equates to £71.7m.

Clearly, Liverpool will not sell Diaz on the cheap and if they did cash in, they’ll make a substantial profit on the initial £37.5m paid to FC Porto.

Jacobs also noted Al-Nassr have already ‘requested central funding to make a bid’. The funding would come from the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund which own 75 percent of Al-Nassr.

What does Luis Diaz want to do?

Diaz is also a transfer target at Barcelona, though Mundo Deportivo previously stated Barca cannot come close to matching the demands Liverpool will make.

Instead, Barca are turning their attention to Marcus Rashford who Manchester United will sell for £40m. Barcelona reportedly aim to cajole Man Utd into accepting a loan that contains an option/obligation – presumably worth £40m.

As such, it appears to be a simple case of joining Al-Nassr or remaining with Liverpool for Diaz.

A prior report from TBR Football claimed Diaz would be more than happy to sign a contract extension with Liverpool.

The report also stated the Reds are willing to offer a new and improved deal, but whether those talks succeed will likely depend on how big of a pay-rise Liverpool offer.

TBR stated: ‘Diaz wants a new deal from Liverpool, sooner rather than later.

‘The Colombian’s constant demands for a new contract have been heard by Anfield bosses and they are open to discussing fresh terms this summer.’

Latest Liverpool news – Wirtz promise / Alexander-Arnold signing bonus and more…

🔴 Crucial Arne Slot promise to Florian Wirtz revealed in ominous update for current Liverpool star

🔴 Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid signing-on bonus revealed as Jude Bellingham reacts

🔴 The five Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers after Jeremie Frimpong