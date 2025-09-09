Ryan Gravenberch models the new Liverpool third kit - pic via Liverpool's official website

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool have revealed a stunning third kit in a surprise release during the international break.

The green third kit has gone on sale on the Liverpool website and fans are lining up to praise the retro-style shirt. It features a classic Liverpool badge last seen in the early 1990s – and Adidas has brought back the iconic Trefoil logo exclusively on the third shirt for the 2025/26 season.

Fans have been full of praise of the new shirts,with some declaring the kits the best Liverpool have had for years.

One took to X to say: “Adidas have absolutely nailed all of these Liverpool kits.”

Another said: “Liverpool’s best kit since the New Balance home in 17/18, do we think?”

Demand for the shirt is set to give Liverpool a multi-million pound financial boost after the Liverpool website struggled to deal with demand from fans trying to buy the new kit. The website introduced a queuing system shortly after the shirt went live as fans flocked to get their hands on it.

Priced at £85 for the adult short sleeve shirt and £90 for long sleeve versions, the new third shirt joins the white away and traditional red home shirts in the Adidas and Liverpool kit range for 2025/26.

The return of Adidas as kit maker after more than a decade’s absence has been a huge success with fans of the club and demand for the home and away shirts rose 700% year-on-year when they were released in August.

The arrival of the third shirt was not the only new launch on the Liverpool website today. The kits come with a full streetwear range for the first time. Adidas has awarded Liverpool their own Terrace Collection, a range usually reserved for the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool becomes the latest ‘Elite’ club to get the full Adidas Terrace Icon collection treatment with a green retro range of tracksuits, t-shirts and a pair of exclusive green and white Liverpool-themed Adidas Gazelle trainers.

