Liverpool will take big positives from their 2-0 win over Brighton, none more so than Mo Salah’s return to the fold, but they could have just received two big blows on the transfer news front.

Salah, 33, came off the bench in the 26th minute to replace the injured Joe Gomez, performing well and providing the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s second goal of the game.

The result leaves Liverpool sixth in the Premier League table, only two points outside the top four, which isn’t bad when you consider their poor form recently.

The Reds also have one eye on the coming transfer windows, and one thing they are keen to do is bring in a long-term replacement for Salah, even if he does end up repairing his relationship with the club following his public outburst and subsequent dropping from the squad, before he returned today.

One player on Liverpool’s radar is Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, who is viewed as an ideal successor to Salah.

Luring him from Bayern will not be straightforward, though, and TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid could be a more likely destination for the English-born Frenchman, much to Liverpool’s frustration.

Real Madrid plot move for Liverpool’s dream Salah successor

Our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey revealed in an update today that the uncertainty surrounding Salah’s future could see Liverpool do further ‘work’ on Olise.

Arsenal have always kept tabs on the former Crystal Palace man, but sources suggest that Real Madrid could make a blockbuster move for him.

Real Madrid can’t be discounted, per sources, and they could very well have room for him sooner than many expected.

In 2026, Real are looking at moving on from Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick, and should they leave, there would easily be room and finances to make a move for a top-class wide player, and Olise is a name very much towards the top of their list.

A source close to Olise’s camp confirmed to us: “Michael knows there is interest from around Europe. As it stands, there is no hurry for him to come back to England, but it is not an avenue he would discount.

“He is loving life at Bayern Munich as it stands. His game has gone to the next level in Germany, and playing with Harry Kane.

“To get him out of Bayern, it is going to take one of the world’s top clubs to put together a massive deal to land him.”

Bayern Munich linked with move for star after Liverpool ‘talks’

Liverpool are also keen to bring in a new centre-back, as evidenced by their failed pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi over the summer.

Guehi, whose contract expires at the end of the season, remains keen on a switch to Anfield, and Slot is still keen to bring him to Liverpool.

But the Reds are also looking at potential alternatives in case, for whatever reason, they miss out.

One of those on the shortlist is Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck. His contract expires in 18 months, and that has put clubs on alert.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, revealed earlier this week that Liverpool have held preliminary talks with Schlotterbeck’s camp about a potential move, while Manchester United are also interested.

Unlike two other Liverpool targets, Guehi and Dayot Upamecano, who are both potentially available on free transfers next summer, Schlotterbeck is likely to cost close to £50million – should Dortmund agree to a sale.

However, reliable Bundesliga transfer journalist Christian Falk has suggested that Schlotterbeck is keen on a move to Bayern Munich instead, in a blow to Liverpool.

Whether or not Bayern move for Schlotterbeck depends on whether their centre-back Upamecano pens a contract extension or leaves amid growing interest. However, Schlotterbeck is reportedly on the German giant’s shortlist, and they have an advantage due to the player’s stance.

Harvey Elliott to return as Aston Villa snubs explained

Liverpool will have a familiar face to call upon in the second half of the season as it now looks increasingly likely that Harvey Elliott will return from his season’s loan with Aston Villa in January.

Villa signed the 23-year-old on deadline day in the summer, and the deal includes an obligation to buy that’ll be triggered if Elliott makes 10 appearances for the club.

However, Elliott has featured just five times and hasn’t been named in a matchday squad for the Villans since mid-October.

Emery has made the decision that the £35m would be better spent elsewhere, and Brazilian winger Alyssun is set to be signed in January to replace him.

And Liverpool journalist Paul Gorst has revealed that Villa’s former sporting director, Monchi, was the driving force behind Elliott’s signing.

“There is an acceptance that the decision to sign Elliott in the closing hours of the window was driven by former sporting director Monchi, who left Villa just weeks later”, Gorst stated in the Liverpool Echo.

“Emery, it is believed by those close to Villa, feels Elliott has yet to adapt to the demands placed on him and with the club still trying to avoid the pitfalls of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Regulations, triggering a £35m fee for someone who isn’t in the plans would be a foolish move.”

