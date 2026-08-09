Liverpool are exploring a move for Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, per reports, with Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United also showing interest in the talented 22-year-old.

Camara is considered one of the best young midfielders in Ligue 1, having played a leading role in Monaco qualifying for the Europa Conference League last term.

He further elevated his profile by starring for Senegal in the World Cup, making four appearances in the tournament.

According to Foot Mercato, Monaco ‘need to finalise a major sale’ before the end of the summer, despite already selling Maghnes Akliouche to PSG earlier in the window.

Camara is one of the ‘main candidates’ to leave, given the interest in his signature. They will not let him go cheaply, though, and are said to be demanding €50million (£43m / $58m).

Per the report, Liverpool are ‘in the hunt’ for Camara, but so too are Man Utd, Forest and Palace.

Palace have taken the first big step in the race by reportedly submitting a ‘concrete’ offer for the midfielder, the value of which has not been revealed.

Forest are said to be ‘poised’ to launch a bid of their own, with Liverpool and Man Utd ‘awaiting developments’ before deciding whether to formalise their interest with a bid.

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Liverpool could replace Curtis Jones with Monaco midfield star

Liverpool are open to adding a new midfielder as they prepare for the potential departure of Curtis Jones.

The 25-year-old is a top target for Inter Milan and as previously reported, we understand he is open to joining the Italian giants this summer.

Should Inter submit a package worth around £30million for Jones, the expectation is that Jones will leave Anfield.

Camara would represent a promising replacement for Jones who could play a key role under Andoni Iraola in the present and future.

As for Man Utd, they have already signed two new midfielders this summer in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but are open to adding a third new player in the position.

If the latest reports from France are correct, Camara is highly likely to leave Monaco and don’t be surprised if Liverpool and Man Utd join Palace and Forest in the race.

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