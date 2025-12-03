Liverpool are advancing towards the statement signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, with trusted sources revealing how much the Reds’ next bid will be worth, and why Real Madrid have dropped out of the race.

Liverpool struck a £35million (€40m, $46m) to sign Guehi from Palace on transfer deadline day on September 1. Palace opened up to the idea of selling the centre-back after learning he would not be extending his contract beyond June 2026.

Guehi passed his Liverpool medical, but the transfer collapsed at the eleventh hour, with Palace ripping up the agreement after manager Oliver Glasner allegedly threatened to leave if his defensive leader was sold without a replacement arriving.

Guehi was bitterly disappointed that the transfer fell through, though he has done admirably to move on from the saga and continue performing at a high level.

As of January 1, the England star will be able to agree a pre-contract with a top European club ahead of a free transfer next summer. Liverpool are gunning to sign him first.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed that Liverpool have held new talks with Guehi’s agent this week.

Arne Slot’s side remain at the front of the queue to snap him up and are ready to offer £25-30m (up to €34m / $40m) in January.

Palace demanded as much as £70m (€80m / $93m) for Guehi in January 2025. However, Liverpool know the Eagles will have to sell for a cut-price fee this winter due to his contract situation.

In yet more good news for Liverpool fans, The Athletic reveal that Liverpool will no longer face competition from Real Madrid for the 25-year-old, who was described as a ‘world-class defender’ by England teammate Ezri Konsa last year.

Guehi ‘is not a priority’ for Madrid at this stage. The Spanish giants are in the market for a new centre-half but appear ready to go in a different direction, their report stated.

Real Madrid eye Upamecano as Liverpool pursue Guehi

Bayern Munich stopper Dayot Upamecano is one option as his contract expires in June, just like Guehi’s.

Madrid’s pivot away from Guehi is particularly interesting given the fact they cooled their interest in Liverpool’s own Ibrahima Konate last week.

Los Blancos have been concerned by Konate’s poor form and have decided to let him pen a new contract at Anfield instead.

But even with the Frenchman looking likely to remain on Merseyside, Liverpool are stepping up their pursuit of Guehi.

The Chelsea academy graduate would help to push Konate, while also future-proofing the defence ready for when 34-year-old Virgil van Dijk retires.

