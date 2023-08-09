Liverpool tipped to snub loan offers for ‘fearless’ wonderkid who has impressed Klopp

Liverpool have been tipped to snub any loan offer they receive for one of their upcoming stars as he could have a role to play in the first team.

The Reds have now wrapped up their pre-season tour and are gearing up for the upcoming Premier League season.

Before the action kicks off, Jurgen Klopp will be keen to make some more additions to his side, particularly in midfield where they still look short.

They are continuing to negotiate with Southampton regarding Romeo Lavia, but have not yet reached an agreement.

Liverpool could also cash in on some players in the final weeks of the transfer window. Nat Phillips for example could be on his way to Leeds United in a deal worth £10m.

While Liverpool could still cash in on a few of their squad players, upcoming youngster Ben Doak has been tipped to stick around for the upcoming campaign.

The youngster who was signed for £600,000 from Celtic last summer has impressed during pre-season and has been tipped to make an impact in the upcoming season.

Liverpool journalist Neil Jones believes the club will snub any loan offers they receive for the 17-year-old winger.

“Ben Doak has been one of the real breakout stars of pre-season, and I’d be amazed if he wasn’t kept around the first-team squad this season,” Jones told Caught Offside.

“I’m sure there are tons of clubs who would love to take him on loan – in fact, I know there are! – but his ability to impact games from the bench, especially in the final 10-15 minutes against tired defences, means that he can be a real asset for Klopp.

“Yes, Liverpool are well-stocked in forward areas right now, but we saw last season how quickly those numbers can dwindle as injuries take hold, and having someone like Doak, fearless, quick and dangerous, in reserve would be more than useful. I’d expect him to stay.

Doak has a huge future

Doak made five senior appearances for Liverpool last season and he took his chance to impress in pre-season this summer.

The youngster was one the scoresheet against Leicester in pre-season and Liverpool fans can’t help but get excited about the youngster.

After scoring against the Foxes, Doak reaffirmed his desire to play as many games as possible for Liverpool.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s my first one (goal) as well,” Doak told reporters. “It just feels really good to score in front of all the fans. Obviously, I just try to do my best and improve as well.

“It feels night and day from this time last year, but I still have a long way to go. I’m just trying to improve as a player again. Of course, I want to play as many games as possible.

“The more you play, the more likely you are to stay in the game as a whole. I’m just trying to make a career for myself, hopefully at the highest level.”

