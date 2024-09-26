Liverpool tipped to axe Jurgen Klopp signing in 2025 as club icon names his obvious replacement

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Wataru Endo could leave the Reds as they look to bring in a new world-class midfielder in January.

The Japanese international, who was signed by Jurgen Klopp at the start of last season, isn’t in Arne Slot’s long-term plans and has played just one minute of Premier League football so far this term – a cameo substitute appearance against Brentford.

Ryan Gravenberch is Slot’s preferred defensive midfield option and barring an injury to the former Bayern Munich man, that isn’t expected to change.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher has suggested that Endo isn’t the kind of number six that Slot wants in his side. He added that he is a different kind of player to Martin Zubimendi, who Liverpool came close to signing over the summer.

“I’m not sure he’s [Endo] the type of profile that Arne Slot looks for in that position,” Carragher said.

“You talk about the No.6 they were looking at, and we all know that guy was Martin Zubimendi. He’s a complete contrast to the type of player that Endo is,” Carragher said.

“If Liverpool would have brought in Zubimendi then there’s a good chance that Endo might have moved on in the last transfer window. That might be something that happens in January.”

Liverpool reignite interest in Martin Zubimendi

As TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan exclusively reported last week, Liverpool do still hold an interest in Zubimendi and could make another move for him in January.

Liverpool had agreed to meet Zubimendi’s release clause of €60m (£50.1m, $66.7m) in the summer and we understand that they are open to doing so again.

But they will face more competition for the Spanish international this time around. Manchester City are considering a move for Zubimendi as a result of Rodri’s injury that rules him out for the rest of the season.

Arsenal are also admirers of Zubimendi and could make a swoop for him, in preparation for the likely exit of Thomas Partey at the end of the season.

Endo would see his first team opportunities limited even further if Zubimendi does join Liverpool and therefore, a move away from Anfield may be the best thing for the 31-year-old’s career.

He is under contract until 2027 though, so alternatively he could choose to stay and try to fight for his place.

Reds handed opportunity to sign Joshua Kimmich

Zubimendi isn’t the only classy midfielder on Liverpool’s radar. Recent reports suggest that they are still interested in Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, who they were also linked with in the summer.

The German international is out of contract at the end of the season and doesn’t appear willing to sign an extension, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee in January, or on a free transfer next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain were previously considered the favourites to sign Kimmich but have reportedly cooled their interest in him, as they are now happy with their current midfield options.

This leaves the door open for Liverpool to move in with an offer for Kimmich. However, we understand that their interest in Zubimendi is more concrete.

IN FOCUS: Wataru Endo vs Martin Zubimendi

How Endo and Zubimendi compared in league games last season

